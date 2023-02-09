ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Briefs: Portion of East Fairground Street to be closed next week

By Marion Star
 3 days ago
Sanitary sewer project to impact Marion traffic starting Monday

East Fairground Street, between Jefferson Street and Likens Chapel Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday. Additionally, Jefferson Street at the intersection of East Fairground Street will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A contractor will be installing sanitary sewer for a proposed private development at this location.

Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program announced

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: $2,000 scholarship for a student attending a four-year university; $1,000 scholarship for a student attending a two-year college or technical school, center of education or is pursuing a certification; and a $1,000 scholarship for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member.

Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca or Wyandot.

Details about the Scholarship Program, eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. website. The deadline for applications is March 17.

For more information, contact Susie Danuloff at 567-247-7105 or sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org.

Ohio Statehouse offers live presentations during Black History Month

COLUMBUS — The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will celebrate Black History Month with two free presentations in February. A storyteller and a comics artist will each give a 45-minute program at noon concluding with a question and answer session. The events will be live in the Atrium of the Ohio Statehouse. The presentations are planned to be livestreamed on OhioChannel.org.

On Feb. 14, Lyn Ford will present “Of Memory and History: An Affrilachian Storyteller Speaks Again.” Ford is an award-winning storyteller and teaching artist based in Columbus.

On Feb. 28, it's “Bryan Moss: Visual Artist and Comics Creator.” Moss, a Columbus native, is a professional artist, comics creator, and art instructor.

The programs are free and open to the public. If you or your organization would like to schedule a group to attend a presentation, please contact Katie Montgomery at 614-728-3726 or kmontgomery@ohiostatehouse.org.

