ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Wylie's Borho, Fernandez celebrate signing with college programs

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvbPl_0khUsaMo00

There were times when Reese Borho and Jadyn Fernandez both wondered if any college program would come calling. It was a stressful time for both Wylie athletes.

“I was scared,” Fernandez said. “I didn’t think anyone wanted me.”

The same was true for Borho, who described the recruiting process as stressful.

Both can relax now, after celebrating their next athletic endeavor during a signing ceremony Wednesday at the Wylie Performing Arts Center.

Borho will play baseball at Division I Abilene Christian, while Fernandez will play softball at NAIA Wayland Baptist.

“I love Abilene, and I was fortunate enough to find a school in Abilene to go play at,” Borho said. “I just love this place, and I’m glad I get to stay here four more years and play the sport I love to play.”

Borho, an outfielder, didn’t have any other offers. Not that he didn’t try.

“I was talking to a lot of colleges, but no one offered me,” Borho said. “I just kept my head up. I just kept on playing as hard as I can, and ACU fell in. It was awesome. I feel like God wanted me to come here.”

Until ACU came calling, Borho was wondering if anyone would take him.

“All summer I was back-and-forth with the different college, trying to play in tournaments to get my name out there,” Borho said. “It was a very stressful summer, but it was worth it. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

Fernandez can relate to Borho’s story.

“I thought at first, I wasn’t going to get anybody,” she said about the recruiting process. “I thought wasn’t wanted. I ended up praying to God, and God answered my prayers.”

Central Baptist College, an NAIA school in Conway, Arkansas, was the first to ease her concerns. She visited the campus last month.

It was about the same time that Wayland Baptist in Plainview came calling, too.

“It was pretty last minute,” said Fernandez, primarily a third baseman or catcher, but she can play anywhere if needed.

She chose Wayland Baptist, which is playing its inaugural softball season this year.

“The coach was very, very kind to me,” Fernandez said. “He welcomed me, and the campus felt like another home. The girls were very nice to me.”

While Fernandez will join a new program, Borho will be part of an ACU program that is on the upswing since making the leap to Division I the 2013-14 season.

The Wildcats have posted 30-win seasons and reached at least the conference tournament semifinals the last two years. ACU played in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship game last season.

“It’s going to awesome,” Borho said. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait. It’s going to be a blast.”

There are two Wylie grads playing for the Wildcats this season – redshirt-senior Zach Smith and freshman Brooks Gay, who was a teammate with Borho last season.

“My dream was always ACU, if I could get there,” Borho said. “I got there, and it’s going to be awesome.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
enchantingtexas.com

14 Best Things to do in Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas, is located in the heart of West Texas near the geographic center of the state. It belongs in the Panhandle Plains region of Texas along with Lubbock, Amarillo, and Palo Duro Canyon. It is about two hundred miles west of Dallas and one-hundred eighty miles east of El...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

‘He is one of the greatest generation’: Former WWII POW celebrates 100th birthday in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On December 3 in 1943, 20-year-old Dennis Bruno and his crew received orders to fly a bombing mission over occupied Germany. According to Bruno’s first-hand account, an unseen German fighter plane took out the starboard wing. With little recourse, these Royal Canadian Airmen received a new order: Abandon ship. “He subsequently […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy

ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘They’re feeling normal, no one is judging them’: Inclusive experience for children with disabilities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Joseph Thomas foundation celebrated the 16th annual triathlon, where volunteers created an inclusive experience for children with disabilities to participate in games like bowling, skee-ball and miniature golf. Hunter is 12 years old and he is one of the ambassadors of the foundation. He loves bowling and gets competitive sometimes. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fourth mayoral candidate files for Abilene election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years. On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more. Reddy filed for […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

CASINO NIGHT IN COLEMAN - February 18th

The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is holding a fundraiser that will turn out to be a LOT of fun!. They are having Casino Night in Coleman at the Bill Franklin Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. They will have several game options for you to enjoy with prizes valued at $200+. You may purchase your event tickets from any Chamber Director or from the Chamber Office at 218 S. Commercial. If you are interested in being a sponsor please contact Becky Slayton at 325-625-2163 or stop by the Chamber. Follow the Chamber Facebook page and watch for more information - www.facebook.com/colemanchamber. See the list of nine items below for details:
COLEMAN, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy