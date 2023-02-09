ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford Reveals The 2 Unexpected Words He Wants On His Tombstone

By Ed Mazza
 3 days ago

Screen legend Harrison Ford says he’d be fine with just two words on his tombstone.

“I wouldn’t want it to be  ‘Harrison Ford, blah-blah-blah, actor,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter’s James Hibberd . “I’d settle for ‘Was Useful.’”

When Hibberd suggested that would be “a particularly reductive way to sum up a life,” Ford was ready with an answer.

“Well, there’s not a lot of space on a tombstone,” he said.

Ford, who isn’t known for revealing much during interviews, opened up more than usual by discussing a wide range of topics including his career, the roles he’s proud of, his philosophy, the 2015 airplane accident that left him seriously injured, and why he’s taken on a surge of new roles lately including “1923” for Paramount+ and the highly anticipated “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

In his latest release, “Shrinking” for AppleTV+, Ford plays a therapist ― but told The Hollywood Reporter he doesn’t particularly need therapy himself.

“I know who the fuck I am at this point,” he said.

Read the full interview at The Hollywood Reporter.

Ford also played “The Last Time I ...” with The Hollywood Reporter for a video segment:

