Related
CoinDesk
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance's BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site
BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
CoinDesk
Microsoft Disbands Industrial Metaverse Project: Report
Microsoft (MSFT) has ended a project that aimed to encourage the use of the metaverse in industrial environments just four months after it was formed, according to a report by The Information on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup's "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year of Institutional DeFi, With Polygon’s Colin Butler
A positive theme emerged after the FTX blowup: the survival of decentralized finance, or DeFi. On this episode of "Money Reimagined," Michael Casey and Sheila Warren are finally together again and are joined by...
