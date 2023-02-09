ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl commercials to watch for during the big game

By Teddy Grant
Some people are watching Super Bowl LVII for the big game, while others are watching for the halftime show when superstar Rihanna will make her long-awaited return to music and, of course, we can't forget the commercials.

Companies from Bud Light to PopCorners have teased their commercials and spent big money ahead of the game, with Variety reporting advertisers could be shelling out between $6 million to $7 million for 30 seconds of commercial time, and their ads aren't not lacking in star power.

MORE: Catching up with Super Bowl legend Joe Montana

Here are some of the most anticipated and buzzed-about commercials ahead of Sunday’s game:

PopCorners and ‘Breaking Bad’ stars

“Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprised their Emmy award-winning roles for PopCorners' latest commercial airing during Super Bowl LVII.

The duo created PopCorners, a brand that makes probably addicting and definitely not illegal chips.

General Motors, Netflix and Will Ferrell

General Motors and Netflix have teamed up with comedian Will Ferrell to promote the car manufacturer’s latest line of electric vehicles. The ad shows Ferrell driving different EVs as he makes his way through multiple Netflix shows, such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton” and “Squid Game.”

Have yourself a 'Hamm and Brie' sandwich with Hellman’s

Hellmann’s enlisted a "miniature" John Hamm and Brie Larson for its latest Super Bowl commercial, where they are inside a fridge with a jar of its famous mayonnaise. The ad also features Pete Davidson, who makes a “ham and brie” sandwich.

Bud Light and Miles Teller

Bud Light got Miles Teller, star of "Top Gun: Maverick," one of the biggest movies of 2022, and his wife Keleigh Teller, an actress who’s appeared in a Taylor Swift music video, for its latest Super Bowl commercial.

The commercial shows the couple dancing to the catchy wait music while on hold.

'Clueless' with Alicia Silverstone

As if this commercial from Rakuten couldn’t be more iconic. The company recruited “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone to reprise her role as Cher in this Super Bowl ad promoting the app’s cash-back feature when users go shopping.

Pepsi Zero Sugar’s master class in acting with Ben Stiller and Steve Martin

Pepsi, known for getting big talent for its Super Bowl commercials, got actors Ben Stiller and Steve Martin to promote its Pepsi Zero Sugar line.

The company released two teasers of Stiller and Martin and the two go back and forth on who’s the better actor.

Something’s Ben Brewing

Dunkin’ has enlisted A-list actor and Dunkin’ lover Ben Affleck --probably-- for its new Super Bowl ad. The company teased the news on its social media page. The news come weeks after reports that Affleck was filming a commercial for the company alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Uber Eats gets Diddy to create ‘one’ hit

Uber Eats brought on music mogul Diddy to help come up with one hit song for Uber One, its membership service that helps users save money when ordering food. In the ad, Diddy enlists Montell Jordan, Kelis and Ylvis to do Uber-centric versions of their hit songs.

Rémy Martin teams with the GOAT

Tennis legend Serena Williams stars in Rémy Martin’s new “inch by Inch” commercial advertising its cognac. The brand has released a few teasers featuring the 23-time Grand Slam champion ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Bookings.com books Melissa McCarthy for a vacation

Bookings.com has booked the hilarious Melissa McCarthy for its latest Super Bowl commercial urging people to use its site to reserve a vacation “somewhere, anywhere.”

