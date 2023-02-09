ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Green Planet

Zoogoer Throws Water Bottle at Captive Chimpanzee and the Animal Strikes Back

A tourist at a zoo threw a water bottle at a captive chimpanzee provoking the animal to strike back at the zoogoers. Footage shows a man throwing a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee enclose at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China last week. The chimpanzee, Diu Na Xing, saw the bottle after it was thrown into his enclosure and he grabbed the bottle and started hitting it on the ground before throwing it back into the tour of loud and obnoxious tourists.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows That Something Strange Is Going On in the Butterfly Nebula

Planetary nebulae are formed when red giant stars reach the end of their helium fuel supply and eject their outer layers, becoming hot and dense white dwarf stars about the size of Earth. The shed material, enriched with carbon, creates stunning patterns as it is slowly blown into the interstellar medium.
Phys.org

Exploring lemur-based seed dispersal

Unchecked hunting and environmental degradation in tropical forests, which previous studies have correlated with the reduction of large animals in this biome, may impede the generational renewal of large fruit and seed-producing plant species. Such degradation takes place as scientists are still figuring out how large animals contribute to plant reproductive strategies.
The Associated Press

Stone Age discovery fuels mystery of who made early tools

NEW YORK (AP) — Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, but who used them is a mystery. In the past, scientists assumed that our direct ancestors were the only toolmakers. But two big fossil teeth found along with the tools at the Kenyan site belong to an extinct human cousin known as Paranthropus, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science. This adds to the evidence that our direct relatives in the Homo lineage may not have been the only tech-savvy creatures during the Stone Age, said study author Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program. “Those teeth open up an amazing whodunit — a real question of, well, who were these earliest toolmakers?” Potts said.
Phys.org

As native birds seek cooler climes at higher elevations, will they have enough food to survive?

In Aotearoa New Zealand, native forest bird species are under threat from introduced mammal predators such as possums, rats and stoats. Currently, these predators are common particularly at low elevation, but rare at higher elevations. As a result, the ranges of many native forest bird species have contracted to cooler and higher elevation tracts of forest that support fewer introduced mammals.
Phys.org

Earth's atmosphere adds a quick pinch of salt to meteorites, scientists find

New analysis of the Winchcombe meteorite has revealed just how quickly space rocks which fall to Earth can be contaminated by our atmosphere. The meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire in February last year, was the first to be recovered on UK soil in nearly 30 years. Fragments were recovered from...
Interesting Engineering

Photo: Massive sun-orbiting comet has tail both front and behind

Astronomers caught a glimpse of a comet leaving a large trail of dust behind as it travels near our sun. The massive 3.7-mile-wide (6-kilometer) comet, called 96P Machholz, has long been studied by astronomers due to a surprising chemical composition. In 2008, a chemical analysis of the space rock showed it has surprisingly low proportions of carbon for a short-period comet.
Phys.org

Spotting faint dwarf galaxy Donatiello II

Right in the middle of this image, nestled among a smattering of distant stars and even more distant galaxies, lies the newly discovered dwarf galaxy known as Donatiello II. If you cannot quite distinguish the clump of faint stars that is all we can see of Donatiello II in this image, then you are in good company.
Phys.org

Mapping the LGM refugia of deciduous oak and its distribution

Forests have important roles in the global water and biogeochemical cycles. Climate change has led to worldwide changes in forest distributions, especially in the mid-latitude regions. As one of the most important forest genera, oak (Quercus), belonging to the Fagaceae, is widely distributed in the Northern Hemisphere. Deciduous oak acts...
CNET

Bold Plan to Dim the Sun by Blasting Moon Dust Into Space Could Help Cool Earth

The longest-reigning monarch in France's history, Louis XIV, earned the sobriquet le Roi Soleil or "the Sun King" because of, surprisingly, his love for ballet. It had nothing to do with the star at the center of our solar system. But weirdly enough, during Louis XIV's reign, the sun began acting a little strangely.
Phys.org

Autophagy: The molecular regulation of self-eating

Autophagy, or "self-eating", is an essential cellular quality control mechanism that clears the cell of protein aggregates and damaged organelles. This mechanism is inactive under normal conditions and only triggered upon persistent cellular stress. Researchers from the Gregor Mendel Institute of Molecular Plant Biology (GMI) of the Austrian Academy of...
Phys.org

New Earth-sized exoplanet detected in the solar neighborhood

Using NASA's Kepler spacecraft and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), astronomers have discovered a new Earth-sized exoplanet located about 70 light years away from the sun. The newfound exoworld, designated K2-415b, is at least three times more massive than the Earth. The finding was reported in a paper published February 1 on the arXiv pre-print server.
CNET

Scientists Find Fossil of Biggest Penguin Ever

While searching through the beachy boulders of New Zealand's South Island, a crew of international scientists stumbled on an exquisite find: fossilized evidence of two new penguin species that roamed (or waddled) Earth more than 50 million years ago. But most importantly, one of the discovered penguins, dubbed Kumimanu fordycei,...
