Limited-Time Buying Event for ALLU brand purchases in Paris, France!

 3 days ago
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023--

Valuence International Europe S.A.S. (France; Takashi Kazami, representative) pursues the purpose of Circular Design for the Earth and Us , and encourages more people to focus on what is most important in their lives. The company has announced a luxury brand goods purchasing event to be held between February 15 and February 28, 2023, in Passy Plaza, a shopping mall located in Paris. The event will be hosted by the company’s ALLU luxury brand goods purchasing business.

ALLU France (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aiming to Grow Recognition in Paris

The Valuence Group believes reuse and sustainability are even more prevalent in France than in Japan, given the French culture of treating items with care and passing them on to the next generation. The ALLU Saint-Honoré store is gaining attention in Paris, enjoying an ongoing increase in customer base.

To grow recognition of the brand in Paris, the company will hold a luxury brand goods buying event at Passy Plaza ( https://www.passyplaza.fr/ ). Passy Plaza is a shopping mall located in the Passy area of the 16th arrondissement, a high-end residential area.

Passy Plaza is a busy shopping mall frequented by the wealthy residents of the 16th arrondissement. Many customers using the ALLU Saint-Honoré store are from that district. The buying event aims to increase convenience for current customers and expand awareness of ALLU across Passy Plaza.

Similar to the existing stores, ALLU in Passy Plaza offers reuse services to local customers through value designers (appraisers) who have a wealth of knowledge across a variety of product categories. And as with all ALLU locations, the store provides polite service with an emphasis on meaningful dialogue with customers.

The Valuence Group intends to continue growing recognition for luxury brand goods purchasing business ALLU, increasing interactions with customers, communicating the enjoyment of reuse, and making greater contributions to environmental conservation through reuse. In this way, the business strives to encourage reuse and create sustainable societies.

Paris, France Purchasing Event Overview

A special campaign will be held during the event, offering a 10% increase in offered purchase prices. Any customers with unused luxury brand goods should take the opportunity to have their item appraised, whether they intend to sell or not.

Campaign Period: February 15, 2023 - February 28, 2023

Address: Passy Plaza 53 Rue de Passy, 75016 Paris

Business hours: 11:00 to 19:00 (local time); closed Sundays

Eligible items: Watches, bags, jewelry, apparel, accessories

Language support: French, English, Japanese

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allu.fr/ (@allu.fr)

Valuence International Europe S.A.S. * Wholly owned by Valuence International Ltd.

  • Established: March 2020
  • Representative: Takashi Kazami
  • Head office: 66, avenue des Champs-Elysées 75008 Paris, France
  • Business lines: Purchase and sales of luxury brand goods, precious metals, gems, overseas business research and business partner development, etc.

Valuence International Ltd. ( https://www.valuence.inc/en/group/international/ )

  • Established: November 19, 2008 (Group established: September 2015)
  • Representative Director and President: Susumu Muguruma
  • Head office: 16F, Tower 5, The Gateway, Harbour City, Kowloon, Hong Kong
  • Business lines: Purchase and sales of luxury brand goods, precious metals, gems, etc.

* Valuence International Ltd. and Valuence International Europe S.A.S. are group companies of Valuence Holdings Inc. (Securities Code: TOKYO Growth Market 9270).

