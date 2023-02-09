Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
Badgers beat Spartans in Dual 53-30, fall to Tigers
BONNERS FERRY — For senior nights Badger boys wrestling was victorious in a wrestling dual against the 2A Priest River Spartans on Feb. 9, winning 53-30. Many upcoming Badgers wrestlers performed well showing much improvement from the season. The Badgers started strong with pins by Brandon Williams (113). Hunter...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin
BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
Comments / 0