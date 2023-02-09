Read full article on original website
Related
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
Comments / 0