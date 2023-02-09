Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
‘No additional chances’: North Idaho College admin meets with accreditors after show cause sanction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South has called on the board of trustees, college staff and the community to take ownership of the problems at NIC and be part of the solution, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KTVB
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
Coeur d'Alene mother and son homeless after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
KXLY
Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new policy by Kaiser Permanente is restricting its customer's options to receive their medication. The new policy states that after two refills, customers must order their medication through the mail or pick it up at Kaiser-based pharmacies.
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
bonnersferryherald.com
Badgers beat Spartans in Dual 53-30, fall to Tigers
BONNERS FERRY — For senior nights Badger boys wrestling was victorious in a wrestling dual against the 2A Priest River Spartans on Feb. 9, winning 53-30. Many upcoming Badgers wrestlers performed well showing much improvement from the season. The Badgers started strong with pins by Brandon Williams (113). Hunter...
KHQ Right Now
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
KXLY
Gonzaga defeats BYU in final trip to the Kennel
SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 16 Gonzaga men's basketball defeated BYU, 88-81, in the Cougars' final trip to the Kennel as a member of the West Coast Conference. Julian Strawther led the Bulldogs with 26 points including a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final four minutes of the game.
Comments / 0