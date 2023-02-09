ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

KREM

Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
OLDTOWN, ID
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Badgers beat Spartans in Dual 53-30, fall to Tigers

BONNERS FERRY — For senior nights Badger boys wrestling was victorious in a wrestling dual against the 2A Priest River Spartans on Feb. 9, winning 53-30. Many upcoming Badgers wrestlers performed well showing much improvement from the season. The Badgers started strong with pins by Brandon Williams (113). Hunter...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KHQ Right Now

17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
ATHOL, ID
KXLY

Gonzaga defeats BYU in final trip to the Kennel

SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 16 Gonzaga men's basketball defeated BYU, 88-81, in the Cougars' final trip to the Kennel as a member of the West Coast Conference. Julian Strawther led the Bulldogs with 26 points including a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final four minutes of the game.
SPOKANE, WA

