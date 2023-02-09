ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

CIF Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Advances To Quarterfinals

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The last time Cabrillo boys’ soccer reached a CIF Southern Section quarterfinal it was 2019 and Eduardo Mosqueda led the Jaguars to a State Regional title.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Today’s Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule

Friday was another great playoff day for Long Beach teams with both Jordan and Wilson’s boys’ basketball teams advancing. Today promises to be an even better day, with a whopping TEN teams competing across three sports, trying to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
LONG BEACH, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Zona Miller’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts SCHS Girls Basketball over Ventura, into Quarterfinals

SAN CLEMENTE – Never count out the San Clemente girls basketball team in the fourth quarter. After yet another fourth-quarter surge and the lead exchanging hands in the final 30 seconds, Zona Miller received the San Clemente inbounds pass with 1.7 seconds left, turned, dribbled once and pulled up for the game-winning, buzzer-beater to lift the Tritons over Ventura, 57-56, in a CIF-SS Division 2AA second-round game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at San Clemente High.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Riverside Poly, Lakewood vs Hemet, Wilson vs San Clemente, CIF Girls Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. It’s a busy day of girls’ water polo playoffs on Saturday with four Moore League teams in action and three hosting their playoff games. Millikan is hosting Riverside Poly at 11am at LBCC, followed immediately by Lakewood against Hemet in the same pool at 12:30pm. Long Beach Poly is at Irvine at 1:30pm and finally Wilson will host San Clemente at the Belmont Pool starting at 4pm.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Beats Brea In Historic Win

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Following their 15-7 playoff...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Warren, CIF Girls’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

NCAA Volleyball: No. 2 Long Beach State Falls to No. 3 UCLA

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. In front of a sellout crowd at the Walter Pyramid (the first since a whole pandemic ago), the Long Beach State men’s volleyball team lost a tight match with UCLA in four sets. The final score didn’t tell the whole story of the evening, though, as the Beach bounced back impressively from a lopsided defeat the night before to push the Bruins to the brink. In the end though, the No. 2-ranked Beach fell to the No. 3-ranked Bruins, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Basketball: Long Beach Poly Defense Locks Down Alemany

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. It was one of...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Scores Late Winner On The Road

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Cabrillo boys’ soccer made history by winning Long Beach’s first CIF State Regional title in 2019, and on Thursday the Jaguars won their first postseason match since that magical campaign.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Basketball: Jordan Girls Take Down Whittier

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The Jordan girls’ basketball team is advancing in the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs after winning their postseason opener on the road against Whittier, 54-41. The Panthers will host Glendale in North Long Beach...
WHITTIER, CA
The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

