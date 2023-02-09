Read full article on original website
CIF Girls’ Water Polo: Millikan Grinds Out Quarterfinal Win Over Riverside Poly
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Millikan head coach Jose Guzman could hardly contain his emotions after watching his team pull out an...
CIF Girls’ Water Polo: Lakewood Stymies Hemet, Reaches First Semifinal Ever
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Prior to their quarterfinal game against Hemet on Saturday afternoon, if you had told Lakewood that they would only...
CIF Girls’ Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Holds off Irvine in Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the...
CIF Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Advances To Quarterfinals
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The last time Cabrillo boys’ soccer reached a CIF Southern Section quarterfinal it was 2019 and Eduardo Mosqueda led the Jaguars to a State Regional title.
Today’s Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule
Friday was another great playoff day for Long Beach teams with both Jordan and Wilson’s boys’ basketball teams advancing. Today promises to be an even better day, with a whopping TEN teams competing across three sports, trying to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
sanclementetimes.com
Zona Miller’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts SCHS Girls Basketball over Ventura, into Quarterfinals
SAN CLEMENTE – Never count out the San Clemente girls basketball team in the fourth quarter. After yet another fourth-quarter surge and the lead exchanging hands in the final 30 seconds, Zona Miller received the San Clemente inbounds pass with 1.7 seconds left, turned, dribbled once and pulled up for the game-winning, buzzer-beater to lift the Tritons over Ventura, 57-56, in a CIF-SS Division 2AA second-round game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at San Clemente High.
CIF Soccer: Long Beach Poly Wins Penalty Kick Thriller With Hesperia
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. San Clemente, CIF Girls’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
CIF Girls’ Soccer: Long Beach Poly Falls to Claremont in Second Round
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Riverside Poly, Lakewood vs Hemet, Wilson vs San Clemente, CIF Girls Water Polo
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. It’s a busy day of girls’ water polo playoffs on Saturday with four Moore League teams in action and three hosting their playoff games. Millikan is hosting Riverside Poly at 11am at LBCC, followed immediately by Lakewood against Hemet in the same pool at 12:30pm. Long Beach Poly is at Irvine at 1:30pm and finally Wilson will host San Clemente at the Belmont Pool starting at 4pm.
CIF Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Beats Brea In Historic Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Following their 15-7 playoff...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Warren, CIF Girls’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs. Hesperia, Cabrillo vs. Mission Viejo, Millikan vs. Hart CIF Boys’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. It’s a busy day for Moore League boys’ soccer in the CIF Southern Section playoffs as Millikan visits Hart (3pm) while Long Beach Poly hosts Hesperia (4pm) and Cabrillo hosts Mission Viejo (5pm).
CIF Girls’ Water Polo: Lakewood Drops Warren, Returns to Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. An up-and-down first half left Lakewood in a precarious situation during their playoff game against Warren on Thursday. The...
NCAA Volleyball: No. 2 Long Beach State Falls to No. 3 UCLA
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. In front of a sellout crowd at the Walter Pyramid (the first since a whole pandemic ago), the Long Beach State men’s volleyball team lost a tight match with UCLA in four sets. The final score didn’t tell the whole story of the evening, though, as the Beach bounced back impressively from a lopsided defeat the night before to push the Bruins to the brink. In the end though, the No. 2-ranked Beach fell to the No. 3-ranked Bruins, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
CIF Basketball: Long Beach Poly Defense Locks Down Alemany
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. It was one of...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs La Habra, Lakewood vs Warren, CIF Girls Water Polo
The girls’ water polo playoffs continue on Thursday with a pair of Moore League teams in action. Poly is hosting La Habra at Cabrillo HS at 4 p.m. in the Division 3 bracket while Lakewood is hosting Warren on campus at 5 p.m. in the Division 5 second round.
CIF Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Scores Late Winner On The Road
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Cabrillo boys’ soccer made history by winning Long Beach’s first CIF State Regional title in 2019, and on Thursday the Jaguars won their first postseason match since that magical campaign.
CIF Basketball: Jordan Girls Take Down Whittier
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The Jordan girls’ basketball team is advancing in the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs after winning their postseason opener on the road against Whittier, 54-41. The Panthers will host Glendale in North Long Beach...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Alemany CIF Basketball, Lakewood vs Bishop, Wilson at South Pasadena, Jordan at Whittier
The 2023 CIF Southern Section girls’ basketball playoffs get going today with a handful of Long Beach teams in action. Moore League champion Long Beach Poly and Lakewood are at home while Wilson and Jordan hit the road. All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. STORY +...
