The only thing as popular as the Super Bowl in the world of sports is perhaps the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which occurs during — you guessed it — the big game’s halftime. Every year, the event is graced with big celebrities, namely singers and performers, to give all of us watching an incredible experience. Part of the fun is seeing just who’s going to turn up for the year, and what kind of entertaining mashup we’ll experience. Last year’s show featured top acts including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. This year, for 2023 and Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, Rihanna is the headliner, but she’ll definitely be joined by some collaborative artists, although we don’t know exactly who just yet.

