NJ.com

Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?

Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
beckersasc.com

New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
NEW JERSEY STATE
mercerme.com

NJ Dept of Ag places all counties in Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher announced recently that the Department has placed an additional eight counties in the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Every county in the State is now part of the zone. One of the primary purposes of the quarantine is to call the attention of residents and business owners to check all materials and vehicles for the spotted lanternfly or its egg masses before moving goods or traveling.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lnnnews.com

Local Communities Earn Top Recycling Awards

The Murphy Administration is awarding nearly $16.2 million in grants to communities across the state to help them enhance waste reduction and recycling programs. Municipalities must use their grants for various recycling initiatives that may include sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations.
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

NJ sets aside $10 million to expand program that pairs police with mental health professionals

Police officers in more than 30 municipalities statewide will be partnering this spring with mental health professionals to respond to crisis calls. Gov. Phil Murphy was in Perth Amboy on Wednesday morning to announce a $10 million expansion of the “Arrive Together” program. The program sends mental health workers into the field with police officers. It began as a state police trial program.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
94.5 PST

A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work

It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
NJ.com

‘Woke’ schools will ruin N.J., America | Letter

It has become quite clear to me that the Biden administration has an agenda that is leading America down a slippery slope to socialism. President Joe Biden has surrendered to a leftist “woke” agenda that doesn’t always make sense. What is especially egregious to me, as a...
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Free tax preparation help in NJ

Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Comptroller criticizes Department of Children and Families in new report

The New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) changed its policies and stopped assigning caseworkers to certain child abuse cases without alerting or consulting law enforcement, a new report released this morning by the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) alleges. According to the OSC’s report, in early 2020,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
tourcounsel.com

Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey

Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
PATERSON, NJ

