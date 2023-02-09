Read full article on original website
Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?
Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
NJ Law Requires Health Insurance Companies to Cover Colonoscopies Starting June 1
In 2023, an estimated 4,220 New Jerseyans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and by year’s end, an expected 1,360 residents will lose their lives to this preventable disease, according to statistics from The American Cancer Society. Why is it important to get a colon cancer screening?. Very simply,...
beckersasc.com
New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
roi-nj.com
Jefferson Health – N.J. wins prestigious American Nursing Association grant for training
Jefferson Health – New Jersey said it recently received a grant award from the American Nurses Association to create a “Pretty Please: Personal Protective Equipment Roadshow” teaching event for clinical staff at the three Jefferson Health hospitals in New Jersey. Jefferson Health – New Jersey Infection Control...
A wife’s tragic battle with Alzheimer’s leads to $5M donation to open new Rutgers research center
A new clinical research center is coming to Rutgers University this fall — one that campus officials said could lead to new medical treatments for a disease that affects over 190,000 people in New Jersey. The Herbert and Jacqueline Krieger Klein Alzheimer’s and Dementia Clinical Research and Treatment Center...
mercerme.com
NJ Dept of Ag places all counties in Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone
New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher announced recently that the Department has placed an additional eight counties in the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Every county in the State is now part of the zone. One of the primary purposes of the quarantine is to call the attention of residents and business owners to check all materials and vehicles for the spotted lanternfly or its egg masses before moving goods or traveling.
lnnnews.com
Local Communities Earn Top Recycling Awards
The Murphy Administration is awarding nearly $16.2 million in grants to communities across the state to help them enhance waste reduction and recycling programs. Municipalities must use their grants for various recycling initiatives that may include sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations.
News 12
NJ sets aside $10 million to expand program that pairs police with mental health professionals
Police officers in more than 30 municipalities statewide will be partnering this spring with mental health professionals to respond to crisis calls. Gov. Phil Murphy was in Perth Amboy on Wednesday morning to announce a $10 million expansion of the “Arrive Together” program. The program sends mental health workers into the field with police officers. It began as a state police trial program.
A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work
It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
‘Woke’ schools will ruin N.J., America | Letter
It has become quite clear to me that the Biden administration has an agenda that is leading America down a slippery slope to socialism. President Joe Biden has surrendered to a leftist “woke” agenda that doesn’t always make sense. What is especially egregious to me, as a...
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
Free tax preparation help in NJ
Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
New Jersey will nearly double minimum monthly SNAP benefits payment
New Jersey will raise how much it gives to help food insecure families pay for groceries before emergency federal funding expires at the end of this month. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law nearly doubling the minimum monthly benefit payment for SNAP, or food stamps, from $50 to $95.
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
New Jersey Globe
Comptroller criticizes Department of Children and Families in new report
The New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) changed its policies and stopped assigning caseworkers to certain child abuse cases without alerting or consulting law enforcement, a new report released this morning by the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) alleges. According to the OSC’s report, in early 2020,...
tourcounsel.com
Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey
Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
