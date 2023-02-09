Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
wtmj.com
Saturday’s Scores
Dominican 90, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54. Milwaukee Academy of Science 110, Milwaukee Hamilton 76. Lake Mills vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ppd. Wayland Academy vs. Parkview, ccd. ___. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this...
wtmj.com
Friday’s Scores
Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19. Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 15. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Gilmanton, ccd. Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ccd. Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd. Madison Country Day vs. Parkview, ccd. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Tigerton, ccd. ___
wtmj.com
No. 10 Marquette beats Georgetown 89-75, takes Big East lead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 10 Marquette beat Georgetown 89-75. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points and Chase Ross added 10 as Marquette moved into first place in the Big East Conference. The Golden Eagles are 20-6 overall. Marquette bounced back after having its five-game winning streak snapped at No. 21 UConn on Tuesday. Jay Heath scored 18 points to lead last-place Georgetown, which has lost five straight and is 6-20. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin bands together to support family of late Milwaukee police officer with fundraisers, gestures
MILWAUKEE — Community organizations, small businesses and city leaders across Wisconsin are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of officer Peter Jerving, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, through donation drives and honorary displays. It begins with the iconic Hoan...
wtmj.com
Vigil for late Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving set for Friday night
MILWAUKEE — Community members, colleagues, friends and family will honor the life of late Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving on Friday, Feb. 10 with a vigil at Silver Spring Church of God. Jerving, 37, suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the hands of a robbery suspect who was engaged...
wtmj.com
02-09-23 WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan
National Pizza Day! Today’s question of the night… what is your least favorite pizza topping?. Brian reacts to Madonna’s new look and learns today what a ‘Borg’ is and why college students are obsessed with making them. Brian also asks us the question, would you...
wtmj.com
Celebrating National Pizza Day With Palermo’s CEO Giacomo Fallucca
Who doesn’t love pizza? And across Wisconsin, who doesn’t love Palermo’s?. It’s a match made in frozen food heaven, and on National Pizza Day Thursday, we celebrated with Palermo’s CEO and Chairman of the Board Giacomo Fallucca. While enjoying a Screamin’ Sicilian with Wisconsin’s Afternoon...
wtmj.com
Palermo’s Pizza to add 200 jobs with new production facility
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Wisconsin will soon have opportunities for more pizzaiolos — chefs who specialize in Italian-style pizza — thanks to an expansion plan at Palermo Villa, Inc. The Wisconsin-based company will convert a former food processing plant in Jefferson to a new production facility by late summer. Over 200 news jobs are expected between their Canal St. headquarters in Milwaukee and the new facility.
wtmj.com
Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction
MILWAUKEE — A rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Strap Tank Harley-Davidson sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas based on data compiled by vintagent.com, a website that tracks the most expensive vintage motorcycles ever sold. The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps. The bike is believed to be one of only 12 such models in the world. A 1907 Strap Tank sold for $715,000 after fees but that one was never restored, explaining why it didn’t go for as much as the record-setting 1908 Strap Tank.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Madison Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black female who is five feet five inches tall and110 pounds. Lee has brown eyes and long black hair that’s currently braided. She was last known to be wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.
wtmj.com
GOP election tactics no surprise to Wisconsin’s Black voters
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin’s biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters. For years, voting rights advocates have accused Wisconsin Republicans of pushing policies to suppress voters of color and lower-income voters. Many of those policies centered on the Democratic stronghold of Milwaukee. The city is home to nearly 70% of Wisconsin’s Black population. Last month, a Republican state election commissioner boasted about low turnout in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the November election. More recently, an audio recording surfaced that showed then-President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin campaign team laughing behind closed doors about efforts to reach Black voters in 2020.
wtmj.com
Man who crashed while fleeing Sheboygan police was wanted in fatal Appleton shooting
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Police have identified the 37-year-old man who fled Sheboygan police and crashed his car on Tuesday as Yia Lor. The Appleton Police Department believe Lor has information about the Jan. 22 murder of 56-year-old Paul A. Rhoads. Rhoads was found in the road with a gunshot...
wtmj.com
1 year old death on city’s north side
An infant died Saturday morning in the St. Joeseph’s neighborhood. Milwaukee Police responded to the residence near 58th and Hadley around 9:25am. Police say the 1 year old girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police continue to investigate the situation. Anyone with any...
