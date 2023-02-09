ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Sunny Engi
1d ago

Amazing how many millions of Americans are total ignorant of how congress and government work. Sadly the educational system in the United States is not educating people on basic civic lessons. A non educated folks from some third countries understand how congress works.

Deanna White
3d ago

I'd like to know exactly what SHE would do differently if it was up to her. It's easy to carp when you don't do anything BUT carp!!

Leroy Johnson
2d ago

what you need to do before you start blaming the President is understand how Laws are passed, put into effect in America! The President can sign Executive Orders into Law, but Bill's have to be passed in the House and Senate before any President can Sign them into Law, so learn where to place the blame, it's with the Republican Party.

