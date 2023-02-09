Amazing how many millions of Americans are total ignorant of how congress and government work. Sadly the educational system in the United States is not educating people on basic civic lessons. A non educated folks from some third countries understand how congress works.
I'd like to know exactly what SHE would do differently if it was up to her. It's easy to carp when you don't do anything BUT carp!!
what you need to do before you start blaming the President is understand how Laws are passed, put into effect in America! The President can sign Executive Orders into Law, but Bill's have to be passed in the House and Senate before any President can Sign them into Law, so learn where to place the blame, it's with the Republican Party.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV Beltran
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Discovering the Culinary Gems of Washington D.C.: A Guide to Affordable and Upscale RestaurantsVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Exploring Washington, D.C. in Spring: A Tourist's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Comments / 25