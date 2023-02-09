Read full article on original website
NYS Worker Bonus Program: $500 to $3,000 cash available: See who is eligible for extra money
Living in a big place like New York State is like a dream come true. We all want a good life; we all need a place where there are endless opportunities and options to grow ourselves personally and professionally.
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February. A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New...
New York State Has Your Money, Here’s How to Claim Your Cash
Why has New York State paid it's residents $26 million dollars this year? That's more than $13 million a month going to your friends, neighbors and relatives. Why is this happening and what about you? It sounds like a scam but it is not. This is actually YOUR money and it's time you get it back.
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday
In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
Extra SNAP payments ending soon for low-income Americans
NEW YORK -- Politicians and food bank leaders are scrambling to make up for shrinking SNAP benefits.More commonly known as food stamps, the federal program was boosted for COVID, but at the end of February, bank balances get reduced and in some cases almost disappear for low-income Americans.South Bronx resident Wilbert Moore gets lunch every day from a soup kitchen in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood."I just come down to get something to eat," he said.RELATED STORY: "Hunger cliff" looms as 32 states set to slash food-stamp benefitsHe struggles to afford groceries since losing his job as a licensed hospital custodian.He relies on...
SNAP recipients receive extra state support ahead of federal relief expiring
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Starting next month families receiving extra federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits won't see those extra dollars anymore as this pandemic relief is set to expire at the end of the month. On top of this CBS6 is now learning funding cuts could also...
Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget
Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
Americans to receive cash payments between $500 and $3,000 - will you get one?
Healthcare workers in New York are now eligible for a well-deserved bonus. These cash payments are worth between $500 and $3,000. Late last year, New York officials announced that the state was expanding the eligibility requirements for the Healthcare Worker Bonus Program. (source)
NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits
Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive
If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
Here’s a list of legal weed dispensaries open in NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are three legal weed dispensaries open across New York State, and another set to open next week. Currently, there are two open dispensaries in New York City and one upstate:. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, just opened on Friday, Feb. 10.
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
New York’s Mask Mandate Lifted For Hospitals
New York State's mask mandate for medical facilities has been officially lifted as of today. This past Friday, health officials from New York State issued a new recommendation that lifts the mandate that masks be worn while in medical facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice centers. The CDC had...
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
New York State Has Or Will Try To Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
New York's pension fund grew amid market woes
New York's pension fund over the final three months of the calendar year posted a 4.51% return amid ongoing market volatility, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday announced. The pension fund is now valued at $242.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of New York's fiscal year, which...
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents
The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
