ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Englewood eighth grader started Stay Mega clothing line to beat COVID boredom

By Citlalli Godinez, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpSCq_0khUhLZc00

ENGLEWOOD — Like most 14-year-olds, Misha Theberge was really bored during the pandemic lockdowns and remote school classes, but unlike most teens that age, he battled that boredom by starting a clothing line.

Stay Mega is the business, chosen from his nickname Misha "Mega" Meesh, and not after the former president's campaign slogan Make America Great Again, or MAGA.

"Stay Mega means to put 100% into whatever you do. No matter what happens, you're going to Stay Mega," Misha said.

The eighth grader at The Elisabeth Morrow School in Englewood said that since starting the clothing line, he's had to learn how to juggle his time being an entrepreneur, a student and a teenager. He's had to miss out on fun and parties to prep for his next clothing drop or to catch up on schoolwork, but he loves it all.

He always loved fashion and clothing, but didn't like the expensive price tags. The lockdown gave him the time and drive to do something about it.

Misha said that during the first year of his business he has sold more than 200 branded items.

All of the clothing items and accessories in the line have "Stay Mega" incorporated into the designs, which include colorful butterflies, smiley faces, hearts and more. The most expensive item for sale is a blanket for $55.99, and the cheapest are stickers for $4.99. Hoodies run about $40 and T-shirts about $30.

How does a 14-year-old start a business? He said it took a loan from his parents and some help with the logo design from his older brother, and the rest was his effort.

After some research into free design applications and drop shipping, which uses third parties for shipping and stocking, he was ready to go.

His father, Chris Theberge, said he lent his son a few hundred dollars that went to set up an in-store pop-up and to pay for a press release.

“He has always been someone who takes his own initiative and wants to do everything on his own,” Theberge said.

New businesses:Find drinks, sweets, poets and speed dating at this new coffee shop

This is not the first time Misha has started a business. On a smaller level, when he was very young, he sold fingerboards, or mini-skateboards, to his friends at school. Unfortunately, a "no commerce" rule at school put an end to that business.

Going out of business:These North Jersey businesses are closing for good, including a cinema and major chains

“In this instance, I saw my son's spark and his creativity to want to do something outside of school,” Theberge said.

Stay Mega has hosted one in-store pop-up event, where hoodies, long-sleeved T-shirts, blankets, stickers, socks, mugs, joggers, backpacks and notebooks were sold. Those items are all available for purchase online at meesh-merch.creator-spring.com.

"Eventually I want it to be a brand that everyone knows about, like Nike or Supreme, but right now I want to focus on getting people to know about Stay Mega," Misha said.

His father wants that, too, but wants his son also to have fun.

“I want him to continue to be successful without the pressure, because he also needs to have fun in life,” said Theberge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Center Paramus | Shopping center in New Jersey

The Fashion Center is a shopping center located in Paramus, New Jersey. It opened in 1967 as a traditional indoor shopping mall. The mall slowly underwent a "de-malling" process over a period of several years prior to 2009, which resulted in the former interior portion of the mall gradually taken over by other stores and eventually sealed off, with each store inside the center having its own outside entrances.
PARAMUS, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Players allegedly yelled slurs during NJ HS basketball game

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A brawl at a New Jersey high school basketball game led to parents getting banned and a team's season ending early. There are ugly accusations about what started it. An altercation between two varsity players turned into a melee at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Both benches cleared, and so did the stands. "Fans jumped in. People from Dumont, they jumped in. And then it escalated from there," said Kerron Pitts, a senior on the Dwight Morrow basketball team.It happened Tuesday night, during Dwight Morrow's game against Dumont High School. Pitts and others at the game told CBS2 some white players...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
earnthenecklace.com

Anthony Carlo Leaving News 12: Where Is the Bronx Anchor Going?

Anthony Carlo is a part of the morning routine of the people of the Bronx. His wit and professionalism as an anchor won him widespread acclaim. But now, Anthony Carlo is leaving News 12 the Bronx for the next big career adventure. Undoubtedly, he is leaving some big shoes to fill. Here’s what Anthony Carlo had to say about his departure from the news station.
BRONX, NY
TAPinto.net

Celebrating Black History Month: Lunch at Mama's

UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town.  During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here.  It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses.  In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together.  It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser.  “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch.  Everything is fresh and homemade."
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Morristown Business Owner

MORRISTOWN, NJ - A GoFundMe has been set up by Semih Ozkaya, owner of Apricot and Baklava Cafe to help his family who lost everything  "The good news all my family members are thank god alive. But, my dearest sister with her 2 kids and her husband are homeless currently. I can't reach them physically. February 5th at 10 pm we got a text message from my sister that said "I AM ALIVE"  "Thank god they are alive that's what matters. Now they think about surviving tomorrow (the future) once they are back to normal they are gonna start worrying about their...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher

A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy