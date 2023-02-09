Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
MetaMask partners up with Onramp to empower MetaMask users in India
In a recent announcement made on the official Twitter handle of MetaMask, it was revealed that they are joining forces with Onramp.money to empower MetaMask users in India. As revealed, Onramp.money is set to seamlessly integrate within the MetaMask wallet, allowing all Indian MetaMask users in order to purchase cryptocurrency directly using their API.
todaynftnews.com
SlowMist Security team examined Monkey Drainer NFT dcam
SlowMist Security team has received complaints regarding NFT security breaches because of NFT frauds. People are losing millions of dollars in these phishing attacks. The team disclosed for the first time on December 24, 2022, regarding Investigation of North Korean APT’s Large-Scale Phishing Attack on NFT Users. This malware event is connected to some other group known as Monkey Drainer, which we have been keeping an eye on. While they have thoroughly examined some of the group’s malware materials and wallet addresses, we have decided to keep definite information in the strictest confidence due to confidentiality and privacy issues.
todaynftnews.com
Matr1x launching metaverse’s first mobile FPS game
Matr1x, a Web3 media platform, has secured $10 million and will shortly debut Matr1x Fire, Metaverse‘s first smartphone FPS game, and its NFT Matr1x 2061. Despite the lack of an open auction, the mint will begin operations in the final decade of February 2023. Matr1x, a Web-based entertainment platform,...
todaynftnews.com
London is going to host the Largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference
After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”.
todaynftnews.com
Polygon’s single day NFT trading volume reaches $11.4 million
The Polygon network is doing incredibly great recently, as the NFT trading volume of OpenSea has reached a 90-day high. Within just one day, the trading volume has gone up to $11,405,423 with the daily volume of Ethereum standing at $19,686,429 on OpenSea. This clearly states that Polygon saw almost half of Ethereum’s volume on the marketplace.
todaynftnews.com
Kevin Rose hosted poll on bringing MoonBirds to BTC network
Kevin Rose tweeted a poll to know people’s opinion about Moonbirds on the Bitcoin network. The current price floor for Moonbirds is $11,812. Kevin Rose, founder of Moonbirds, tweeted a poll. In the pool, he stated a theory and asked people if they should shift to Bitcoin, TEZ, the Solana platform, or stick to Ethereum only. Each link would have a unique backdrop to assist in determining where it is located. This could be an indication from them that Moonbirds is thinking of shifting to other blockchain networks.
Comments / 0