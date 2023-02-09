Read full article on original website
Kim Jong Un showed off his rarely-seen daughter — a possible sign he's grooming her to be North Korea's next dictator
The North Korean dictator's middle school-aged daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is increasingly prominent in propaganda pictures from the regime.
Kim Jong-un warns West faces ‘all-out nuke-for-nuke confrontation’ as US war drills push tensions to ‘EXTREME red line’
NORTH Korea warned of "nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation" today in a chilling escalation of tensions with the West. Kim Jong-un's regime said war games by the US and South Korea pushed it to an "extreme red line" and threatened to retaliate with "overwhelming nuclear force". Fears are already high...
Media reacts to Kim Jong Un holding hands with his daughter in public after disappearance: ‘Heir apparent'
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was joined by his daughter at a military banquet on Tuesday, setting off a wave of speculation about her being the "heir apparent."
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
The U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling on North Korea to return a navy ship that it seized 55 years ago and now keeps on display as a tourist attraction.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
Soviet Submarine Launched All Its Missiles In An Unprecedented Rehearsal For Armageddon
Author's CollectionWith the Soviet empire only months away from collapse, its Navy conducted an unprecedented test of its submarine-launched doomsday weapons.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
North Korea's antique fighter jets are still keeping the US and South Korea on their toes
North Korea deployed hundreds of aircraft during drills in late 2022. In a real war, most of those planes wouldn't make it off the ground.
5 ICBMs that could end the world: A look at the most deadly missiles in existence
As a definition, any supersonic missile that has a range of at least 4040m (6,500 km) and follows a ballistic trajectory after a powered, guided launch falls into the ICBM category. At takeoff, the ICBM enters the boost phase until it reaches space. In the second phase, the ICBM enters...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Russia State TV Says Eliminating U.S. Military Is Ultimate Goal
A pundit called for American military assets to be removed from Europe and Asia, but suggested the ultimate goal was the demilitarization of the U.S.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
The Axe Murders of Two US Army Officers Almost Sparked a Second Korean War
On August 18, 1976, two officers with the US Army were killed while conducting work within the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The encounter, which has since been named the “Korean Axe Murder Incident,” among many other monikers, caused already-high tensions to near their boiling point, with some worried it could spark an all-out conflict.
Meet North Korea's YouTubers, who go fishing, eat ice cream, and gush about 'Harry Potter' to fuel Kim Jong Un's propaganda machine
Clues from known North Korean social-media propaganda accounts indicate that these YouTubers are all linked to the same organization in Pyongyang.
North Korea threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' in response to US military exercises
North Korea incensed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's comments committing to further cooperation with South Korea on conventional, nuclear and missile defense capabilities.
U.S. Locates Mostly Intact Payload From Chinese Spy Balloon
Recovery crews with the United States military have located the payload of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas last week. The payload, which is the size of a school bus, was mostly intact, despite being shot down by...
