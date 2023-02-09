ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Nimble autonomous robots help researchers explore the ocean, no ship required

The ocean covers more than 70% of the planet's surface and its expansive depths represent the largest living space on Earth. To understand the massive marine environment, scientists need research tools that can travel far and wide. Research vessels provide a critical platform for exploring the ocean. But going to sea on a research ship requires substantial resources. Institutions must invest in their own fleet and crew or rely on shared vessels, where demand greatly exceeds capacity.
Sensors built into wearable patches could signal the future

New research involving a Northumbria University Professor has developed a wearable sensor capable of wirelessly transmitting information via acoustic waves through air and water. With enough flexibility to be fitted into a wearable patch, Professor Richard Fu and his research partners—led by Professor Jin Xie at Zhejiang University in China—believe...
Quantum tunneling to boost memory consolidation in AI

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have made tremendous progress in the past few years including the recent launch of ChatGPT and art generators, but one thing that is still outstanding is an energy-efficient way to generate and store long- and short-term memories at a form factor that is comparable to a human brain. A team of researchers in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has developed an energy-efficient way to consolidate long-term memories on a tiny chip.

