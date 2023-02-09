Read full article on original website
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
35 Common Gaslighting Phrases in Relationships and How To Respond, According to Therapists
Examples of the lies that are told to create confusion.
Differentiating Between Narcissism and CPTSD
The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.
How anxiety affects the body: 5 physical symptoms, according to science
From tension headaches to digestive issues, here’s how anxiety affects the body.
Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study
Children with ASD have problems with communicating, social interaction and are prone to repetitive behaviors. The post Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study appeared first on Talker.
Opinion: Childhood Trauma and Narcissistic Behavior Are Connected
Childhood trauma is a complex and multifaceted issue that can impact a person's life. Trauma can come in many forms, including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exposure to violence or war. The effects of childhood trauma can be far-reaching, affecting a person's relationships, mental and physical health, and overall sense of self-worth.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
‘The worst it’s ever been’: mysterious US Adderall shortage puts ADHD patients at risk
When the last tablet of Ritalin rattled softly in the plastic vial, Faati knew that sound meant trouble. The last time, they had run out of ADHD meds for three months and struggled to remember tasks or even tell time at the Washington state cafeteria where they worked. On the day they finally got a refill, they were fired for “performance reasons”.
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
ASPD and explaining the difference between psychopathy and sociopathy
Many people do not know the difference between a psychopath and a sociopath. Both are people with antisocial personality disorder or ASPD- a mental illness we previously wrote about related to a lack of empathy that 4% of the general population suffers from in the modern era. However, the two have very distinct differences including one very easy difference to differentiate the two that we will discuss in this story...
Medical News Today
Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?
Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
'Growing up with Dyspraxia in America Was a Nightmare'
Warren Fried tells Newsweek about growing up with developmental dyspraxia in this original essay.
verywellmind.com
How to Get Out of a Depressive Episode
During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
NIH Director's Blog
Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior
Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
