North Port, FL

YAHOO!

Woman arrested on murder charge in death of St. Petersburg man

Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a St. Petersburg home this week. Shakerra Long, who turned 30 on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives believe Long, who was in a domestic relationship with Graham, stabbed him early Sunday at a home at 1915 17th St. S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC 2

Investigation following fire in Englewood neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood neighborhood was covered in smoke after a multi-duplex caught on fire Sunday. Multiple officials arrived on the scene after a fire erupted at around 7:30 a.m. The fire took place at 7431 San Casa drive. A total of 13 people lived in the multifamily...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man wanted for golf course burglary spree in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are searching for a man connected to multiple golf course burglaries. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, most of the burglaries took place in the southern part of Lee County. The suspected thief was pictured at a Best Buy in surveillance photo.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Woman arrested on birthday after sneaking drugs into prison

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– A woman was arrested on her birthday for using fake identification to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI). Dominique Lunardi, 27, was previously denied visitation rights at CCI. Before the visit, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said she sent a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One person hit by train in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center after being hit by a train Friday night. The accident happened at around 10 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Evans Ave. According to Fort Myers Police, roads were blocked for a few hours...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Truck combusts after crashing in Fort Myers Saturday morning

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:a54efd30ab3b16e9bd02e366 Player Element ID: 6320206713112. A truck went up in flames after a crash Saturday morning near Edison Avenue and Henderson Avenue in Fort Myers. Firefighters had left the...
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

A federal agency is working with FWC on unauthorized feeding issue at North Fort Myers eagle nest

A federal agency is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on an issue involving the placement of food near a North Fort Myers eagle nest. Taylor Pool, deputy assistant regional director, Office of Communications, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Southeast Regional Office, said that while the Service does not currently have an open investigation into this issue, he did confirm: "this is a behavior mitigation issue and we are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

