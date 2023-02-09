Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Englewood woman fights for justice after fiance dies from black mold exposure
ENGLEWOOD, Fla.– An Englewood man is dead after being exposed to black mold. Now his family is forced to move from place to place to stay healthy. “After he died, like… I couldn’t let my children pass away there too,” Kendra Elliot said. Her home was...
YAHOO!
Woman arrested on murder charge in death of St. Petersburg man
Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a St. Petersburg home this week. Shakerra Long, who turned 30 on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives believe Long, who was in a domestic relationship with Graham, stabbed him early Sunday at a home at 1915 17th St. S.
Old, suspicious safe found in southeast Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Who doesn’t love a good mystery? While on assignment in southeast Cape Coral, we noticed a huge, heavy safe in an empty lot next to a canal along SE 13th Avenue. At first glance, it looked just like an electrical box in an empty...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy while driving drunk to undergo competency evaluation
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:54b5aae8b7c0965be4471da Player Element ID: 6320051797112. The woman accused of killing a young deputy on the interstate in Charlotte County while drunk is having her competency to stand trial brought...
St. Pete Police charge father over death of son, 13, during illegal street race
The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fight between two people Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Myers sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Hendry Street and Main Street. The sister of the man who was beaten is hoping people can help...
A convicted felon is on the loose after escaping the courtroom after his trial
A Fort Myers man was found guilty on two counts of Kidnapping and possession of a firearm and is on the loose after leaving the courtroom Wednesday.
NBC 2
Investigation following fire in Englewood neighborhood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood neighborhood was covered in smoke after a multi-duplex caught on fire Sunday. Multiple officials arrived on the scene after a fire erupted at around 7:30 a.m. The fire took place at 7431 San Casa drive. A total of 13 people lived in the multifamily...
Man wanted for golf course burglary spree in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are searching for a man connected to multiple golf course burglaries. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, most of the burglaries took place in the southern part of Lee County. The suspected thief was pictured at a Best Buy in surveillance photo.
NBC 2
Woman arrested on birthday after sneaking drugs into prison
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– A woman was arrested on her birthday for using fake identification to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI). Dominique Lunardi, 27, was previously denied visitation rights at CCI. Before the visit, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said she sent a...
Florida man on ‘most wanted’ list caught after foot chase
A man on Charlotte County's "Top Ten Most Wanted" list was arrested Thursday night after a failed foot chase that ended in a canal.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Charlotte County Deputies capture man on top ten most wanted list
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies capture one of its top ten most wanted persons on Thursday night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal.
One person hit by train in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center after being hit by a train Friday night. The accident happened at around 10 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Evans Ave. According to Fort Myers Police, roads were blocked for a few hours...
Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
NBC2 rides along with Cape Coral police for crackdown on aggressive driving
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) is using grant money to crack down on dangerous driving in the city. The funds, which are available through the Florida Department of Transportation, are distributed to departments based on certain information, like crash statistics. “We’d much rather...
WINKNEWS.com
Truck combusts after crashing in Fort Myers Saturday morning
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:a54efd30ab3b16e9bd02e366 Player Element ID: 6320206713112. A truck went up in flames after a crash Saturday morning near Edison Avenue and Henderson Avenue in Fort Myers. Firefighters had left the...
usf.edu
A federal agency is working with FWC on unauthorized feeding issue at North Fort Myers eagle nest
A federal agency is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on an issue involving the placement of food near a North Fort Myers eagle nest. Taylor Pool, deputy assistant regional director, Office of Communications, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Southeast Regional Office, said that while the Service does not currently have an open investigation into this issue, he did confirm: "this is a behavior mitigation issue and we are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."
