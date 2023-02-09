Read full article on original website
The Conners Dropped A Huge Reveal That Twists Up Roseanne And Jackie's History With Their Mom Bev
Spoilers below for the latest episode of The Conners, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!The latest episode of The Conners dug harder than ever into Jackie’s soured and hilariously harsh outlook on Bev and her dementia issues. Just about every scene featured some of the sitcom’s most biting trademark barbs, as the struggle to find a proper healthcare guardian started to make life hell for Jackie,...
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
John Travolta Channels Danny Zuko In Super Bowl Ad With Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Tell me about it, stud.
John Travolta recreates iconic 'Grease' routine with 'Scrubs' duo
Some classics never go out of style, especially when it comes to John Travolta and "Grease."
NME
‘Fast X’ trailer: Watch the first glimpse of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa going full-throttle in the final ‘Fast & Furious Saga’ chapter
The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10). The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.
Popculture
'That 90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Fez After 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show has been blowing up on Netflix for a few weeks now, and fans have loved revisiting the setting, vibe and characters established in That '70s Show. One of the characters we get a big update on is Fez, the lovably goofy character that Wilmer Valderrama played in the original Fox sitcom. Fez appears quite a but in That '90s Show — definitely more than his former co-stars Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. As a result, we have a pretty good picture of Fez's life in the '80s and early '90s.
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)
Michaels was hospitalized last June in Nashville and he suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2010.
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this February
It’s February, Polygon readers. The weather is fickle, but your movie choices are not. As we’ve been doing each month, we’ve picked out five great thrillers that are perfect for your February viewing and are available on Netflix. We’ve got a mix of cold-weather hits, movies with stars doing other big things, underseen 2022 gems, and more for you to dive into.
NME
Are Henry and Sam really dead in ‘The Last Of Us’?
The Last Of Us delivers two heartbreaking deaths in the show’s fifth episode. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection. The...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
EW.com
Evangeline Lilly says Jeremy Renner's post-accident recovery is 'a straight-up miracle'
As Evangeline Lilly gears up for next week's release of her latest Marvel superhero film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she can't help but think of fellow MCU star Jeremy Renner, who recently went through a horrible snowplow accident. But there's good news there. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Lilly says she recently visited Renner — and was pleasantly surprised by the recovery she witnessed.
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips on Strass Buckle Pumps on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’ With John Corbett
Sarah Jessica Parker brought another elegant outfit to the set of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” this week. Parker is currently filming the second season of the hit HBO series and cameras caught her and John Corbett, who plays the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Aiden Shaw in the tv show, filming a romantic scene in New York City yesterday. For the scene, Parker donned a long-sleeved green floral-print dress with a full skirt and a boat neckline. Over the dress, Parker added a champagne-colored cape with a wide hoop. For glam, Parker’s character sported a fairly natural makeup look save for...
NME
Paramore: “I hope no young female experiences the shit that I did”
Sixth album ‘This Is Why’, but when NME speaks to the trio, you wouldn’t know it. Sat cross-legged in front of a fireplace in their makeshift home in Los Angeles, they cut relaxed figures: drummer Zac Farro is slouching back in his seat, guitarist Taylor York is cross-legged with both his feet up in his chair, and frontwoman Hayley Williams is sat on the ground wearing glasses.
‘1923’ Brings an Unexpected Wedding — And an Unexpected Death [Spoilers Alert]
Episode 6 of 1923 began airing via Paramount+ on Sunday morning (Feb. 12), and it offered up a mix of violence and unexpectedly tender romance as the story of the Duttons continued to unfold. What Happens With Spencer and Alexandra in Episode 6 of 1923?. 1923's Episode 6 shows us...
ABC News
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick cover Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus' song "Flowers" has some pretty big fans: actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. The married couple saluted the song with their very own cover, performing the hit as part of their "Goat Songs" series, which usually sees them singing while surrounded by the barnyard animals. This time, however, they switched things up and used a goat figurine that, when pressed, lets off a scream.
Popculture
'The Goldbergs' Alum Returning in Upcoming Episode
A familiar face is making their way back to The Goldbergs. TV Line reported that AJ Michalka's Lainey is coming back to the ABC comedy. She will reprise her role as Lainey Lewis, Barry's ex-fiancée, in the Feb. 22 episode of The Goldbergs. Lainey is going back to her...
NME
Jenna Ortega was supposed to be in ‘You’ season four
Jenna Ortega was originally going to feature in the fourth season of You. The actor, who played Ellie Alves in the Netflix show’s second season, was expected to return for the fourth outing but couldn’t due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday. Speaking to IndieWire, showrunner Sera Gamble said:...
NME
Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’
Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
NME
Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa
Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
NME
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
