KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
SFGate
Sheriff's Office Issues Be-On-The-Lookout Warning
WINDSOR (BCN) Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a man connected to an incident described only as police activity in Windsor, according to a brief announcement late Wednesday from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. The man being sought is wearing a red or maroon long-sleeve shirt and gray long...
Suspect identified in connection with fatal Sunset District home explosion
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect after a home exploded in the Sunset District Thursday, leaving one person dead. Darron Price, 53, of San Francisco was arrested for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment. The three-alarm fire broke out in a home in the 1700 block […]
2 arrested after shooting, fight at Hercules residence
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot and two were taken into custody after an incident at a Hercules home on Friday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department (HPD). The incident involved a woman, her boyfriend, and her three adult sons who all lived at the residence. Hercules police officers responded to the […]
Neighbors react to arrest of suspect, recount day of deadly SF house explosion
We're learning more about the deadly house explosion and fire that rocked a quiet neighborhood in San Francisco's Outer Sunset district this week.
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay man wins $1.35M after Sonoma County sheriff's K-9 tears into leg
GRATON, Calif. - A North Bay Black man won a $1.35 million settlement after a Sonoma County sheriff's K-9 tore a chunk of his calf when deputies responded to a call indicating he might have brandished gun, in a case where all charges were ultimately dropped. "It's definitely not justice,"...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
Medevac required after rollover crash in Sonoma County
A patient was evacuated by helicopter after a rollover crash in Sonoma County on Friday night, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.
Vallejo police arrest armed driver following chase, crash
VALLEJO -- Vallejo authorities say a driver in a Nissan Altima was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and crash.On Friday, Vallejo police spotted the Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Sonoma Boulevard. When the officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene but officers arrested him after a short foot chase.A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and records revealed that the driver was a convicted felon.The driver was booked into the county jail.The car was towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Man shot in Hercules while attempting to intervene in a family fight
A 27-year-old man was shot and injured while attempting to intervene in a fight between two of his family members in Hercules Friday night, police said. Hercules police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Brighton Street and located the man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
contracosta.news
Motor Cop Patrol Net 75 Traffic Enforcement Stops in Brentwood
On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department and Concord Police Department teamed up to conduct traffic enforcement. The enforcement effort focused in and around school zones in the City of Brentwood. According to Concord Police, traffic safety events such as these are made possible by a grant, awarded to the City,...
One dead after SMART train strikes car in Novato
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A Novato resident is dead after a SMART Train crashed into a car Friday morning, the Novato Police Department said. The crash happened at about 11:23 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Parkway and Nave Drive. The victim was identified as an 83-year-old Novato resident. They were the only occupant of […]
crimevoice.com
Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
clayconews.com
OVER A KILO OF FENTANYL SEIZED, OAKLAND CALIFORNIA TEENAGER ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:08 A.M., an OSP Trooper located a 2013 Hyundai SUV at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate 5, near milepost 240. The Trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team,...
crimevoice.com
DoorDash Deliveryman arrested for Attempted Murder
MARIN CITY — A food deliveryman is being held in custody in lieu of $1 million bond—charged with attempted murder. A second man was also arrested for allegedly destroying evidence concerning this attempted homicide. A man was reported stabbed on January 26 shortly before 2 p.m. Marin County...
23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
SMART train hits vehicle on tracks in Novato, killing elderly driver
NOVATO -- A Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train collided with a vehicle on the trackway in Novato late Friday morning, killing the vehicle's elderly driver. The agency said the train, the southbound Trip 17, struck the vehicle at 11:20 a.m. near Hamiltion Parkway and Nave Drive just north of the Novato Hamilton station.A patrol officer was within earshot of the crash when it happened and went to the scene and found the woman, Novato police said.Investigators determined the SMART train was heading south when it hit the vehicle, which was going east and apparently went under the lowered crossing arms...
SFist
Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle
A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
Lake County News
Truck rollover results in log spill on Highway 20
LUCERNE, Calif. — Traffic on a portion of Highway 20 in Lucerne was slowed for several hours on Friday afternoon after a log truck rolled over and spilled its load, blocked a part of the roadway. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the westbound lane of Highway...
