This weekend just got a little better. You can get a free cup of coffee at Wawa and Dunkin' in honor of the Super Bowl. Go Birds. Yes, it's true. 6ABC is reporting that all Wawa stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are treating you to one free cup of coffee on Sunday, leading up to the big game (until kickoff at 6:30pm).

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO