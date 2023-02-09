ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Free Coffee: How to Get the Deal

Dunkin' is offering medium hot coffee to customers in the Philadelphia market to keep Eagles fans caffeinated during Super Bowl LVII. The deal began on Saturday and continues into Sunday. Dunkin' will also air its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during the game, featuring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The deal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Wawa Offers Free Coffee Sunday to Honor Eagles

WAWA PA – The celebratory coffee’s on Wawa on Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023). With the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Wawa Inc. declared it would offer customers free coffee of any size on Sunday up until 6:30 p.m. That’s kick-off time in Arizona, where the game will be played.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Area Marks Its Progress at March 2 Dinner

GILBERTSVILLE PA – The introduction of new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, and the presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award, will be among the highlights anticipated March 2 (2023; Thursday) when the annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner is held from 5-8:30 p.m. in LaMassaria at Bella Vista, 2901 Fagleysville Rd.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WBOC

Pretzel Shop Offering Eagles-Themed Snacks

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - At the Philly Pretzel Factory in Rehoboth Beach, Tyler Lennox is the pretzel master. "We mix a 50 pound bag of flour, mix it with our yeast and our conditioner, and it gets mixed in here for about 10 to 15 minutes," said Lennox as he described some of the equipment his team uses to make pretzels.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township. "We had a great...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thearrowheadonline.com

Souderton area features several fabulous date spots

Trying a wide variety of date spots can help find favorites, but with lots of turnovers in the local restaurant industry post-COVID-19, it can be expensive to use trial and error for date spots. Northbound and Caruso’s highlight Souderton borough’s restaurant scene. Northbound features a contemporary menu, including...
SOUDERTON, PA
PhillyBite

Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia

- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 1274 Skippack Pike | Blue Bell | Dan Caparo of EXP Realty

Dan Caparo of Exp Realty added a new listing for sale at 1274 Skippack Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 12th from 11:00am to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Colonial with old world charm featuring front porch with tall tree providing shading...
BLUE BELL, PA
fox5ny.com

Supermarket robot escapes store

A robotic supermarket assistant made a great escape from a Pennsylvania store. Marty, a robot known to the regulars at the Giant Food in Hellertown, decided to leave the store and head across the parking lot. The tall, thin robot on wheels with "googly eyes" has been used by the...
HELLERTOWN, PA

