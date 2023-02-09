Read full article on original website
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Area Marks Its Progress at March 2 Dinner
GILBERTSVILLE PA – The introduction of new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, and the presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award, will be among the highlights anticipated March 2 (2023; Thursday) when the annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner is held from 5-8:30 p.m. in LaMassaria at Bella Vista, 2901 Fagleysville Rd.
sanatogapost.com
Volunteers Plan Edgewood Cemetery Clean-Up, Art Fair
POTTSTOWN PA – Volunteers for Edgewood Historic Cemetery (at top) are planning a clean-up and simultaneous art fair to raise funds for maintenance of the cemetery at 989 E. High St. It’s scheduled for April 29 (2023; Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds. Organizers...
sanatogapost.com
Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions
HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Culture war shows no sign of slowing at contentious Central Bucks board meeting
The guy wearing a camo baseball hat and baggy winter coat was among more than three dozen people who came before the Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday night to speak about library books, democracy, indoctrination, and American freedoms. He was concerned about a children’s book that had two male...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
sanatogapost.com
East Greenville Fire Assn. Passes Auditor’s Review
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s auditor general on Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023) issued a three-year finding of clean financial health to the East Greenville Firemen’s Relief Association. Between 2019 and 2021 the association received and distributed more than $93,000 to assist the East Greenville Fire Company and its...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
sanatogapost.com
Wawa Offers Free Coffee Sunday to Honor Eagles
WAWA PA – The celebratory coffee’s on Wawa on Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023). With the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Wawa Inc. declared it would offer customers free coffee of any size on Sunday up until 6:30 p.m. That’s kick-off time in Arizona, where the game will be played.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Feb. 11, 2023) compilation consists of seven obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Sara M. “Sissy” (Kraft) Fritz, 77, of East...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
aroundambler.com
For Sale | 1274 Skippack Pike | Blue Bell | Dan Caparo of EXP Realty
Dan Caparo of Exp Realty added a new listing for sale at 1274 Skippack Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 12th from 11:00am to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Colonial with old world charm featuring front porch with tall tree providing shading...
sanatogapost.com
PECO Pennsburg Utility Work Planned on Main Street
EAST GREENVILLE PA – PECO Energy will conduct utility construction work that results in a lane closure Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 13-14, 2023) daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 29, between Front Street and 2nd Street, in East Greenville Borough, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
