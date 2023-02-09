ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Area Marks Its Progress at March 2 Dinner

GILBERTSVILLE PA – The introduction of new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, and the presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award, will be among the highlights anticipated March 2 (2023; Thursday) when the annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner is held from 5-8:30 p.m. in LaMassaria at Bella Vista, 2901 Fagleysville Rd.
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Volunteers Plan Edgewood Cemetery Clean-Up, Art Fair

POTTSTOWN PA – Volunteers for Edgewood Historic Cemetery (at top) are planning a clean-up and simultaneous art fair to raise funds for maintenance of the cemetery at 989 E. High St. It’s scheduled for April 29 (2023; Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds. Organizers...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions

HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

East Greenville Fire Assn. Passes Auditor’s Review

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s auditor general on Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023) issued a three-year finding of clean financial health to the East Greenville Firemen’s Relief Association. Between 2019 and 2021 the association received and distributed more than $93,000 to assist the East Greenville Fire Company and its...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Wawa Offers Free Coffee Sunday to Honor Eagles

WAWA PA – The celebratory coffee’s on Wawa on Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023). With the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Wawa Inc. declared it would offer customers free coffee of any size on Sunday up until 6:30 p.m. That’s kick-off time in Arizona, where the game will be played.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Feb. 11, 2023) compilation consists of seven obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Sara M. “Sissy” (Kraft) Fritz, 77, of East...
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 1274 Skippack Pike | Blue Bell | Dan Caparo of EXP Realty

Dan Caparo of Exp Realty added a new listing for sale at 1274 Skippack Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 12th from 11:00am to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Colonial with old world charm featuring front porch with tall tree providing shading...
BLUE BELL, PA
sanatogapost.com

PECO Pennsburg Utility Work Planned on Main Street

EAST GREENVILLE PA – PECO Energy will conduct utility construction work that results in a lane closure Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 13-14, 2023) daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 29, between Front Street and 2nd Street, in East Greenville Borough, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
PENNSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy