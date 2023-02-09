ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction: WVU Fans Question Effort After 34-Point Loss to Texas

Just days after West Virginia added another resume building win over then number 11 Iowa State, the Mountaineers got completely destroyed by number 5 Texas. Even though the loss was on the road against a top 10 team, WVU fans voiced their frustration with the roller coast season and the effort of the team on Saturday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again

The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Has No Answers Following Embarrassing Loss

Austin, Texas – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 15-10 overall and 4-8 in the Big 12 Conference in embarrassing fashion, losing to the #5 ranked Texas Longhorns, 94-60. “I don’t know where to start. They shot the ball extremely, extremely well. We went back to turning the ball...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Leads the New Big 12 in Wins

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC in 2024, the “new” Big 12 schools will be looking to supplant themselves as the top dog in the conference. While many will argue recent success, like UCF, a lack of legitimate history will hinder their argument. To be considered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

BREAKING: Jason White named Trinity Christian football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Trinity Christian School football program is still in its early stages, having played just four seasons at the varsity level since being revived in 2019. Following the midseason resignation of head coach Chris Simpson this past fall, the Warriors spent the last few months searching for their next leader and […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Scarlet Nation

West Virginia football assistant coach tracker

WVSports.com looks at the assistant coaches on the current staff. The Mountaineers have ten assistants on staff and we examine their current situations, their responsibilities as well as their contract situations. OFFENSIVE COACHES:. Offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott. Scott had accepted the Louisville running back coach position...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Loss to No. 5 Texas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and forward Jimmy Bell met with the media following WVU’s blowout loss to No. 5 Texas on Saturday afternoon. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South overpowers Wheeling Park

PARKERSBURG — Other than Wheeling Park, five weeks have passed since Parkersburg South hosted another opponent. Fortunately for South, both games against WP resulted in wins. Friday night at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, South blitzed WP with a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter and turn what was...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Alexis Bordas Sets Wheeling Park Record

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas has done something no other Patriots girls basketball player has ever done, joined the 1,000 point club as sophomore. Bordas scored 18 points Friday night in the Park’s meeting with George Washington to give her exactly 1,000 points in her two-year career. Park beat GW 64-37 as the […]
WHEELING, WV
Tribune-Review

Rodney Gallagher scores 29, Laurel Highlands tops rival Uniontown in 2OTs

The scouting report on Rodney Gallagher says that if he gets enough late-game chances, he’ll usually make opponents pay. Uniontown stopped his layup at the end of regulation and rejected his runner late in the first overtime Friday night, but Gallagher wasn’t done. The senior started the second OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer, the biggest of his game-high 29 points as No. 4 Laurel Highlands defeated No. 3 Uniontown, 75-69, in front of a sold-out crowd in the Red Raiders’ gym.
UNIONTOWN, PA
wajr.com

I-79 Harmony Grove work continues behind the scenes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The proposed I-79 Harmony Grove interchange to support Mountaintop Beverage is being talked about from Morgantown to Charleston and Washington, D.C. The renewed conversations come after learning last week that the project had been dropped from the Department of Highways’ (DOH) priority list. Mountaintop Beverage...
MORGANTOWN, WV

