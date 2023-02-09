Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objectsRoger MarshPennsylvania State
109-Year-Old Department Store Expanding; New Location is U.S. Shopping Mall’s All-Time LargestJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: WVU Fans Question Effort After 34-Point Loss to Texas
Just days after West Virginia added another resume building win over then number 11 Iowa State, the Mountaineers got completely destroyed by number 5 Texas. Even though the loss was on the road against a top 10 team, WVU fans voiced their frustration with the roller coast season and the effort of the team on Saturday afternoon.
Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again
The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Has No Answers Following Embarrassing Loss
Austin, Texas – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 15-10 overall and 4-8 in the Big 12 Conference in embarrassing fashion, losing to the #5 ranked Texas Longhorns, 94-60. “I don’t know where to start. They shot the ball extremely, extremely well. We went back to turning the ball...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Leads the New Big 12 in Wins
With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC in 2024, the “new” Big 12 schools will be looking to supplant themselves as the top dog in the conference. While many will argue recent success, like UCF, a lack of legitimate history will hinder their argument. To be considered...
BREAKING: Jason White named Trinity Christian football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Trinity Christian School football program is still in its early stages, having played just four seasons at the varsity level since being revived in 2019. Following the midseason resignation of head coach Chris Simpson this past fall, the Warriors spent the last few months searching for their next leader and […]
Pitt QB Nick Patti announces his playing career is done
Nick Patti’s game-winning drive in the Sun Bowl against UCLA will forever serve as the pinnacle of his Pitt career — and it will also serve as the ending note.
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia football assistant coach tracker
WVSports.com looks at the assistant coaches on the current staff. The Mountaineers have ten assistants on staff and we examine their current situations, their responsibilities as well as their contract situations. OFFENSIVE COACHES:. Offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott. Scott had accepted the Louisville running back coach position...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bob Huggins on Big 12 Basketball in 2023: ‘It’s the Best That It’s Ever Been’
West Virginia is a good basketball team. But in the Big 12, good isn’t enough. The Mountaineers sit in eighth place in the conference, but as of now, are in the NCAA Tournament, at least according to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. Head Coach Bob Huggins spoke about the level...
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Former BHS Multi-Sport All Stater, State Champion to Return to Coach Indians Program
When you are making a hire to your staff that you say may be the most critical of your near three-decades plus coaching career, you want to feel pretty good you got it right. Veteran Bridgeport High School baseball Coach Robert Shields, owner of nine state championships, believes he has done just that.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Loss to No. 5 Texas
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and forward Jimmy Bell met with the media following WVU’s blowout loss to No. 5 Texas on Saturday afternoon. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s going to be a robust season:’ Gee weighs in on 2023 football schedule
The Big 12 football schedules were released last week, and West Virginia is set to take on both new and familiar foes. Since then, WVU President E. Gordon Gee has expressed his excitement about the upcoming season. “It's going to be a robust season,” Gee said in an interview with...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South overpowers Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Other than Wheeling Park, five weeks have passed since Parkersburg South hosted another opponent. Fortunately for South, both games against WP resulted in wins. Friday night at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, South blitzed WP with a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter and turn what was...
Alexis Bordas Sets Wheeling Park Record
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas has done something no other Patriots girls basketball player has ever done, joined the 1,000 point club as sophomore. Bordas scored 18 points Friday night in the Park’s meeting with George Washington to give her exactly 1,000 points in her two-year career. Park beat GW 64-37 as the […]
Rodney Gallagher scores 29, Laurel Highlands tops rival Uniontown in 2OTs
The scouting report on Rodney Gallagher says that if he gets enough late-game chances, he’ll usually make opponents pay. Uniontown stopped his layup at the end of regulation and rejected his runner late in the first overtime Friday night, but Gallagher wasn’t done. The senior started the second OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer, the biggest of his game-high 29 points as No. 4 Laurel Highlands defeated No. 3 Uniontown, 75-69, in front of a sold-out crowd in the Red Raiders’ gym.
Morgantown baked potato bar, Taters, hopes to open by spring
A new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later.
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
2 West Virginia high school students become finalists in MIT program
Two West Virginia high school students are the finalists in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Think Scholars Program and will soon be flown out to MIT to develop their project.
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
wajr.com
I-79 Harmony Grove work continues behind the scenes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The proposed I-79 Harmony Grove interchange to support Mountaintop Beverage is being talked about from Morgantown to Charleston and Washington, D.C. The renewed conversations come after learning last week that the project had been dropped from the Department of Highways’ (DOH) priority list. Mountaintop Beverage...
Comments / 0