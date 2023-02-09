Hogwarts Legacy: Best Talents

If you want to have the advantage in battle in Hogwarts Legacy then you will need to make sure you choose the right Talents. With so many to choose from it can be hard to figure out which ones to pick first. Here are our recommendations for the best Talents in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: Spell Talents

These Talents increase the effectiveness of your various spells. You will have to learn the associated spell before you add these buffs.

Here are the options for each level.

Level 5 Spell Talents

Incendio Mastery – Casting Incendio unleashes a ring of flame around you.

– Casting Incendio unleashes a ring of flame around you. Accio Mastery – Enemies near a target summoned by Accio are also pulled to you.

– Enemies near a target summoned by Accio are also pulled to you. Levioso Mastery – Enemies near a target levitated by Levioso are also levitated.

– Enemies near a target levitated by Levioso are also levitated. Confringo Mastery – Confringo impacts produce fiery bolts that seek enemy targets.

– Confringo impacts produce fiery bolts that seek enemy targets. Diffindo Mastery – Diffindo slices through impacted enemies to strike additional targets.

– Diffindo slices through impacted enemies to strike additional targets. Depulso Mastery – Casting Depulso releases an additional blast directly around you.

Level 16 Spell Talents

Bombarda Mastery – Bombarda causes an explosive blast with a massive area of effect.

– Bombarda causes an explosive blast with a massive area of effect. Descendo Mastery – Descendo slams create a damaging shockwave around your target.

– Descendo slams create a damaging shockwave around your target. Glacius Mastery – Striking an enemy frozen by Glacius blasts damaging shards outward from the target.

Level 22 Spell Talents

Transformation Mastery – Enemies struck with the Transformation spell transform into explosive objects.

Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Talents

If you don’t mind being a bit evil, these are the Talents you will want to invest in. However, if you are trying to keep your morals then you want to stay away from these ones. Dark Arts spells are some of the most powerful spells you can learn, and these Talents make them even stronger.

Here are the options for each level.

Level 5 Dark Arts Talents

Knockback Curse – Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Disarming Curse – Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Stunning Curse – Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Blood Curse – Dealing damage to a cursed target inflicts damage to all cursed targets.

Level 16 Dark Arts Talents

Imperio Mastery – An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike.

– An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike. Crucio Mastery – Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy.

– Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy. Slowing Curse – Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage.

– Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. Enduring Curse – A cursed effect remains on an enemy for a longer period of time.

Level 22 Dark Arts Talents

Avada Kedavra Mastery – Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies.

– Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies. Curse Sapper – Defeating a cursed enemy restores some of your health.

Hogwarts Legacy: Core Talents

These are the foundational Talents that work no matter what playstyle you are planning to use. This is the area you will want to focus on first until you figure out what suits you.

Here are the options for each level.

Level 5 Core Talents

Swift – Holding down Dodge allows you to vanish quickly and reappear nearby.

– Holding down Dodge allows you to vanish quickly and reappear nearby. Basic Cast Mastery – Basic Cast impacts reduce spell cooldowns.

– Basic Cast impacts reduce spell cooldowns. Protego Absorption – Successful Protego blocks will contribute to the Ancient Magic Meter. Perfect Protego blocks contribute even more.

– Successful Protego blocks will contribute to the Ancient Magic Meter. Perfect Protego blocks contribute even more. Ancient Magic Throw Expertise – Ancient Magic Throw catches and throws disarmed enemy weapons.

– Ancient Magic Throw catches and throws disarmed enemy weapons. Spell Knowledge 1 – A new Spell set is added. Hold R2 button and tap the D-Pad in a direction to swap to an unlocked Spell Set.

– A new Spell set is added. Hold R2 button and tap the D-Pad in a direction to swap to an unlocked Spell Set. Spell Knowledge 2 – A new Spell set is added. Hold R2 button and tap the D-Pad in a direction to swap to an unlocked Spell Set.

– A new Spell set is added. Hold R2 button and tap the D-Pad in a direction to swap to an unlocked Spell Set. Wiggenweld Potency 1 – Wiggenweld heals you to a greater effect.

Level 16 Core Talents

Spell Knowledge 3 – A new Spell set is added. Hold R2 button and tap the D-Pad in a direction to swap to an unlocked Spell Set.

– A new Spell set is added. Hold R2 button and tap the D-Pad in a direction to swap to an unlocked Spell Set. Wiggenweld Potency 2 – Wiggenweld heals you to a greater effect.

– Wiggenweld heals you to a greater effect. Stupefy Mastery – Enemies struck with Stupefy remain stunned for a longer period of time.

– Enemies struck with Stupefy remain stunned for a longer period of time. Evasion Absorption – Successfully evading an unblockable attack with Dodge contributes to the Ancient Magic Meter.

– Successfully evading an unblockable attack with Dodge contributes to the Ancient Magic Meter. Revelio Mastery – Increases the range of Revelio.

– Increases the range of Revelio. Protego Expertise – Blocking a spell with Perfect Protego will send two projectiles back at enemies.

– Blocking a spell with Perfect Protego will send two projectiles back at enemies. Basic Cast Airborne Absorption – Basic Cast impacts on airborne enemies contribute more to the Ancient Magic Meter.

Level 22 Core Talents

Protego Mastery – Perfect Protego releases a damaging blast that breaks enemy shields.

– Perfect Protego releases a damaging blast that breaks enemy shields. Stupify Expertise – Stupefy deals direct damage on impact.

Hogwarts Legacy: Stealth Talents

These are Talents designed for players who want to avoid head-to-head combat as much as possible. You will be able to creep around the school and take enemies out from the shadows.

Here are the options for each level.

Level 5 Stealth Talents

Sense of Secrecy 1 – Enemies’ ability to detect you is reduced.

– Enemies’ ability to detect you is reduced. Human Demiguise – Allows you to Sprint while using Disillusionment.

Level 16 Stealth Talent

Sense of Secrecy 2 – Enemies’ ability to detect you is reduced.

Level 22 Stealth Talent

Petrificus Totalus Mastery – Petrificus Totalus emanates an area of effect that can impact nearby enemies.

Hogwarts Legacy: Room of Requirement Talents

These Talents will help you master alchemy, potions and plants. It will help increase the potency of these items and give them stronger effects.

Here are the options for each level.

Level 5 Room of Requirement Talents

Edurus Potion Potency – Edurus Potion makes you invulnerable and deflects projectile attacks back to enemies.

– Edurus Potion makes you invulnerable and deflects projectile attacks back to enemies. Invisibility Potion Potency – The Invisibility Potion’s undetectable effect lasts for a longer period of time.

– The Invisibility Potion’s undetectable effect lasts for a longer period of time. Fertiliser – For each Chinese Chomping Cabbage thrown, a second Chomping Cabbage is generated and released at no cost.

Level 16 Room of Requirement Talents

Headache – The damage and duration of the incapacitating effect of Mandrakes are increased.

– The damage and duration of the incapacitating effect of Mandrakes are increased. Maxima Potion Potency – Maxima Potion causes attacks to have additional increased damage and break enemy shields.

Level 22 Room of Requirement Talents

Thunderbrew Potency – The range and damage of the potion effect are greatly increased.

– The range and damage of the potion effect are greatly increased. Focus Potion Potency – The duration of the Focus Potion’s effect will be extended when any spell from the Spell Set is cast during its use.

– The duration of the Focus Potion’s effect will be extended when any spell from the Spell Set is cast during its use. Noxious – Venomous Tentacula attacks deal additional damage and break shields.

Hogwarts Legacy: Best Power Mage build

Now that we’ve explained all the different Talents you can invest in, it’s time to list the Talents we recommend you use in order to build a powerful character. You can still do considerable damage without dipping into the unforgivable curses, so feel free to swap these out for attacks that move the enemies around.

This is what we recommend.

Level 5 to 16

Basic Cast Mastery

Accio Mastery

Diffindo Mastery

Levioso Mastery

Incendio Mastery

Confringo Mastery

Disarming Curse

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise

Spell Knowledge 1

Depulso Mastery

Knockback Curse

Stunning Curse

Level 16 to 22

Bombarda Mastery

Descendo Mastery

Imperio Mastery

Crucio Mastery

Slowing Curse

Enduring Curse

Maxima Potion Potency

Level 22+

Spell Knowledge 2

Spell Knowledge 3

Avada Kedavra Mastery

Curse Sapper

Stupefy Expertise

Protego Mastery

Thunderbrew Potency

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.