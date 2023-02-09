Read full article on original website
Robb Anderson
3d ago
Halloween been on the 31st for 2000 years no need to change it. If Utah does change it change it move Christmas to the closest Friday as well.
Shane Edwards
3d ago
Seems like a great waste of time for our legislature. Somehow, we have survived this great obstacle once a year, every year for hundreds of years, without any life altering problems.
Bonnie Alfaro
3d ago
Why can't people just leave things alone?? Does Utah have to control every FREAKING aspect of our lives??
