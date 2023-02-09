ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Smith and Wood Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater,. Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said. The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.
SAINT PAUL, MN

