Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans
Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get snowfall this week as several storm systems are set to impact millions of Americans, with the first moving across the Northeast.
SFGate
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Visibility has improved across the majority of the area and the. Dense Fog Advisory has been canceled. However, isolated pockets of. very low visibility of one-quarter mile or less will remain for. the next couple hours. These areas are focused mainly...
SFGate
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
EXTREME WEATHER: Coldest wind chill ever seen in the U.S. recorded on Mount Washington
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported extreme weather on Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Friday, even clocking the coldest wind chill temperature ever seen in the United States. "Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world. INSANE conditions. Temps...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
Wind chill and winter storm warnings work their way across the country: Weekend weather updates
Another winter storm is working its way across the US, forecast to stretch across the Midwest in the coming days, with snow reaching the East Coast.
Widespread severe weather forecast across the United States: Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Northwest, and Alaska Regions
The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center based in College Park, Maryland has released its short-range forecast for the period between 12Z Sun Feb 12 2023 and 12Z Tue Feb 14 2023. The forecast indicates that a low pressure system will spread wet weather up the Mid-Atlantic region and bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain for the Appalachian areas.
natureworldnews.com
Eastern US Storm Threat: Heavy Snow Expected from Ohio Valley to New England, Tornadoes Possible Across the Southeast
A winter storm system has blanketed the Eastern United States, as it navigates to the northeastern part of the nation, bringing multiple weather hazards. Disruption to travel and daily activities are expected across the region in the coming hours and days. Winter Storm Alert. A powerful winter storm struck over...
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
