ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Visibility has improved across the majority of the area and the. Dense Fog Advisory has been canceled. However, isolated pockets of. very low visibility of one-quarter mile or less will remain for. the next couple hours. These areas are focused mainly...
PORTLAND, OR
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]

An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
WISCONSIN STATE
Stanley

Widespread severe weather forecast across the United States: Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Northwest, and Alaska Regions

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center based in College Park, Maryland has released its short-range forecast for the period between 12Z Sun Feb 12 2023 and 12Z Tue Feb 14 2023. The forecast indicates that a low pressure system will spread wet weather up the Mid-Atlantic region and bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain for the Appalachian areas.
natureworldnews.com

High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast

High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy