Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 14:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca A FEW INCHES OF WET ACCUMULATING SNOW IS POSSIBLE TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING IN NORTHERN MINNESOTA An incoming winter system will bring moderate rain to northern Minnesota beginning Tuesday. The rain is expected to transition over to snow starting Tuesday evening. A few inches of wet accumulating snow is possible into Wednesday morning and may impact the Wednesday morning commute. Ponding water that freezes Tuesday night could also create slick surfaces. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads Tuesday night into Wednesday. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling during the middle of this week.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, East Polk, Grant, Hubbard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER TRAVEL IMPACTS MID-WEEK Confidence continues to increase for at least minor impacts due to accumulating snow and blowing snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There is a 60-80% chance of 1-4 inches of accumulating snow in southeastern North Dakota into northwest Minnesota, with a 30% chance of exceeding 6 or more inches in isolated areas. In addition, the potential for blowing snow exists Wednesday morning in the southern Red River Valley. There is a 30% chance for near blizzard or blizzard conditions arising in this area as well. This will be conditional on new snow accumulations, the timing of falling temperatures, and the magnitude and duration of winds. Continue to monitor updated forecasts over the next several days.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 16:01:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along of north central and northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
