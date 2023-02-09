Read full article on original website
11,008 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Stock Up 4.9 %. NASDAQ:PNNT opened at...
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho
Shares of AAT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Northland Securities Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $151.00
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 361,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276,978 shares during the last quarter.
B. Riley Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
