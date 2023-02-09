Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

11 HOURS AGO