Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
11,008 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
11,015 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
defenseworld.net
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
defenseworld.net
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
defenseworld.net
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)
Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Inogen worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $20.92. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. Institutional investors and hedge funds...
defenseworld.net
B. Riley Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Northland Securities Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $151.00
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.
defenseworld.net
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
defenseworld.net
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $23.17 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
defenseworld.net
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$30.00
TU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.
Comments / 0