defenseworld.net
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
B. Riley Increases Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to C$33.00
Vecima Networks stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. About Vecima Networks. (Get Rating) Vecima Networks Inc engages in...
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho
Shares of AAT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $20.92. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. Institutional investors and hedge funds...
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Stock Up 4.9 %. NASDAQ:PNNT opened at...
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.93
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.08.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $23.17 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $11.00
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 9.1%
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Up 128.8% in January
Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 2,478.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter.
