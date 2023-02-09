FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

14 HOURS AGO