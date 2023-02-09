Read full article on original website
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
11,008 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)
Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Inogen worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold
SHG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho
Shares of AAT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
Northland Securities Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $151.00
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
B. Riley Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Buy
Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update
NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II.
