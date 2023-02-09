Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
11,008 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
defenseworld.net
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
B. Riley Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
defenseworld.net
11,015 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
defenseworld.net
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 361,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276,978 shares during the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update
NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II.
defenseworld.net
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $23.17 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
defenseworld.net
two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update
NYSE:TWOA opened at $10.16 on Friday. TWO has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWO. Several institutional investors and hedge funds...
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
defenseworld.net
Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Comments / 0