Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey
Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies
⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ
Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league. Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting
💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling. 💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance. 🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law. Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote...
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
Treat Yo Self! Toms River, NJ bakery delivers on creativity and culinary genius ahead of Super Bowl
🍪 JG Desserts in Toms River has baked up a storm to get you ready for your Super Bowl parties. 🍪 It's not just desserts but great appetizers for the Super Bowl at JG Desserts in Toms River. 🍪 If you're looking for some sweets for Valentine's Day...
The most romantic state in the country is… New Jersey?
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, some good, some not so good, but don’t let anyone tell you it’s not a romantic place. A new study out says that there is no more romantic state than New Jersey. Sex experts at Delicto.com analyzed Google Trends...
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
NJ stadium among top 10 most Instagrammed in the world
It's hard to think of New Jersey as a sports capital. And, to be among one of the most Instagrammed locations when it comes to a sports venue seems like a stretch. A stretch that's made even harder to believe when compared to all of North America. But alas, New...
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Here Are New Jersey’s Most-Searched for Foods Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl LVII is almost here! You getting hungry yet?. I think we can all agree that food is EVERYTHING when it comes to game-watching parties. Pizza, burgers, hot wings, chips and dip, beer, soda... and for us here in New Jersey and Philadelphia, hoagies and cheesesteaks also play a big part!
NJ has 2nd worst roads in the U.S., report says
With more than a third of its major roadways considered to be in bad shape, the Garden State has the 2nd worst roads in the United States, according to a new analysis. Using data from the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the research and review site Construction Coverage found that 36.4% of New Jersey's major highways — interstates, freeways and expressways, for example — are in poor condition.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Share Some Love This Valentine’s Day at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River, New Jersey
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you can share some love with the community right here in Toms River. We are just days away and wanted to let you know that you can enjoy a delicious dinner with the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. This Valentine’s Day,...
