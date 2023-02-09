ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Brownwood, Stephenville combine to put seven players on Class 4A all-state football team

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

BRYAN – Sweetwater’s Jace Adams, Brownwood’s Quinten McCarty and Stephenville’s Mason Butchee were all second-team selections to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team.

Adams, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, was the second-team punter, while McCarty, a 6-1, 247-pound junior, was one of five defensive linemen named to the second team.

Butchee, a 6-1, 260-pound senior, was tabbed at center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyNhf_0khUVf6C00

Brownwood had three other players on the all-state squad, while Stephenville had two more and Snyder one. All were honorable mention picks.

Lions’ offensive tackle Isaac Gray joined running back Konlyn Anderson and linebacker Chance Jones on the honorable mention squad.

Stephenville running back Tate Maruska and punter Payton Poston was an honorable mention selection.

Snyder’s Dyllan Angeley was named as a utility player on the honorable mention defense.

Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks are the 4A players of the year.

Cuff threw for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and four interceptions in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and the Division II state title.

Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses. He had 16 quarterback pressures for the 13-2 Gobblers, who lost to Wimberley in the Division II semifinals.

Carthage’s Scott Surratt is the coach of the year. His state title was his ninth, tying Brownwood legend Gordon Wood’s record.

TWSA Class 4A all-state team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Keystone Allison, Carthage, 6-5, 270, Sr.; Will Hutchens, Lindale, 6-4, 275, Sr.

Tackles – Colby Hale, China Spring, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Bryce Rasmussen, El Campo, 6-2, 273, Sr.

Center – Jacob McLaughlin, Boerne, 6-2, 285, Sr.

Wide receivers – Tre Hafford, China Spring, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Braden Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Tight end – Hector Contreras, Seminole, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Quarterback – Connor Cuff, Carthage, 6-4, 200, Sr.

Running backs – Rueben Owens, El Campo, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Isaiah Ross, Kilgore, 5-10, 185, Sr.; (tie) Landon Thigpen, Godley, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill, 6-0, 185, So.

Fullback – Aden Rascoe, Lampasas, 6-1, 200, Sr.

All-purpose – Ilonzo “Duece” McGregor, Chapel Hill, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Place-kicker – Thomas Barr, China Spring, 6-0, 165, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Jaylen Trotter, China Spring, 5-6, 175, Sr.; Greg Salazar, China Spring, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Keltyn Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-10, 215, So.; (tie) Carlon Jones, Bay City, 6-3, 270, Jr.; Caleb Hamby, Boerne, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Linebackers – Sean Burks, Cuero, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Hutson Hendrix, Boerne, 5-10, 215, So.; Brandt Patek, Cuero, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Javin Cash, Canyon, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Secondary – Skylar Rubio, Calallen, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Houston Hendrix, Boerne, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Keddrick Harper, Carthage, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Jakerrian Roquemore, Carthage, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Punter – Tate Thrasher, Columbia, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Utility – Tristan Exline, China Spring, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Kick returner – Adan Santoyo, Bridgeport, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Offensive player of the year – Cuff, Carthage

Defensive player of the year – Burks, Cuero

Coach of the year – Scott Surratt, Carthage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUGwh_0khUVf6C00

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Hamish Mpofu, Celina, 6-5, 345, Sr.; Gage Spencer, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 6-3, 265 Sr.

Tackles – Caden Romo, Wimberley, 6-4, 250, Jr.; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill, 6-4, 275, Jr.

Center – Mason Butchee, Stephenville, 6-1, 260, Sr.

Wide receivers – Noah Paddie, Carthage, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Drew Coleman, Godley, 6-1, 180, Sr.; (tie) Jamarion Carroll, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 180, Sr. Cuyler Cramer, Seminole, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Tight end – Camden Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-11, 210, Jr.

Quarterback – (tie) Cash McCollum, China Spring, 6-3, 212, Jr.; Jaxon Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 185, So.

Running backs – Elijah Huff, CC West Oso, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Kiefer Sibley, Waco Connally, 5-10, 185, Jr.; (tie) Tycen Williams, Cuero, 5-11, 180, Sr.; A’Marion Peterson, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Fullback – Eric Powell, Wichita Falls, 5-8, 180, Fr.

All-purpose – D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Diego Gutierrez, El Campo, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Patricio Maldonado, Wichita Falls, 5-7, 170, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Quinten McCarty, Brownwood, 6-1, 247, Jr.; Victor Shaw, Pleasant Grove, 6-4, 245, Sr.; Poasa Utu, Kennedale, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Javian Frazier, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 5-10, 205, Jr.

Linebackers – Deiontae Marry, Carthage, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Caden McKenzie, Glen Rose, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Jayron Williams, Silsbee, 6-1, 235, Sr.; (tie) Jimmy Vazquez, Greenwood, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Jayce Krauskopf, Pleasanton, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Secondary – Jamarion Evans, Center, 6-0, 171, Sr.; Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Quinton Hall, Nevada Community, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Ivy Kelley, Wichita Falls, 5-9, 175, Jr.

Punter – Jace Adams, Sweetwater, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Utility – Damion Moore, Lake Worth, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Kick returner – Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville, 6-0, 175, Jr.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Davin Zurovetz, Lago Vista, 6-0, 300, Jr.; (tie) Dawson Hall, West Plains, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Ayden Guerra, Somerset, 6-1, 260, Sr.

Tackles – Casey Poe, Lindale, 6-5, 280, Jr.; (tie) Kyle Weghorst, Cuero, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Matthew Welch, Lake Worth, 6-5, 290, Sr.

Center – Kourtney Ellis, Dallas Carter, 6-3, 320, Sr.

Wide receivers – Nathan Baker, Randall, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Jamel Hardy, Dallas Lincoln, 6-3, 189, Sr.; (tie) Jaydon Smith, Ingleside, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Jonathan Brown, Anna, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Tight end – Kaden Ford Alvarado, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Quarterback – (tie) Evan Bullock, Anna, 6-4, 212, Sr.; Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, Sr.; Hudson White, Glen Rose, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Running backs – Kaden Dixon, Center, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Nate Palmer, Decatur, 5-11, 185, Jr.; (tie) Kaeden Landry, Dallas Carter, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Shastin Golden, Davenport, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Fullback – Connor Starr, Livingston, 5-10, 215, Sr.

All-purpose – Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer, 6-1, 178, Sr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Tanner Tipton, Lumberton, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Rance Purser, Greenwood, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Mauricio Diaz, Brookshire Royal, 6-0, 185, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Braelyn Ward, Gilmer, 6-0, 315, Sr.; Peyton Christian, Kilgore, 6-0, 290, Sr.; Jett Runion, Aubrey, 6-6, 235, Sr.; Jacob Vincent, Celina, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Linebackers – Cameron Gould, Wichita Falls, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro, 5-6, 160, So.; Beau Barton, Van, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Bryan Bejarano, Monahans, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Secondary – Brody McClure, Decatur, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Bodee Mausser, Glen Rose, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Everson Strain, Aubrey, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Landon Wright, Sunnyvale, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Punter – Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, Sr.

Utility – (tie) Isaiah Garcia, Fort Stockton, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Tyson Hancock, Smithville, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Kick returner – Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, 5-8, 175, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

(Big Country only)

OFFENSE

Tackles – Isaac Gray, Brownwood, 6-2, 280, Sr.

Running backs – Konlyn Anderson, Brownwood, 5-11, 205, Sr.;Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 5-9, 170, Jr.

DEFENSE

Linebackers – Chance Jones, Brownwood, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Utility – Dyllan Angeley, Snyder, 6-4, 190, Sr.

Punters – Payton Poston, Stephenville, 6-1, 190, Sr.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Brownwood, Stephenville combine to put seven players on Class 4A all-state football team

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Age is no barrier for Brownwood man in TSTC Welding Technology

BROWNWOOD – Jose Garcia decided that he wanted to learn more about welding. He did not let his age, 47, stop him from enrolling in Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. Now in his second semester studying for a certificate of completion in Structural Welding, Garcia is pleased that he made the choice to begin college.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Samuel Sauceda, 49, of Brownwood

Samuel Sauceda, age 49, of Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Samuel are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Myers arrested following LPD investigation

Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
LAMPASAS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood High recognizes January Teacher of the Month

Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their January 2023 Teacher of the Month. Alexis Mosqueda was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. Ms. Mosqueda is pictured below along...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Ronnie Lee Massey, 46, of Bangs

Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
BANGS, TX
OnlyInYourState

This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
TEXAS STATE
theflashtoday.com

No danger to public following multiple shootings in Erath County

The public is not in danger following reports of multiple shootings in Erath County on Friday, February 10. According to officials with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Private Road 1610 near Dublin on Friday evening to find two people shot.
ERATH COUNTY, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
yolotx.com

A True Boutique Restaurant in Cleburne

Located in Downtown Cleburne, Garden of Eating is an eclectic bistro that’s open for diners to sip, savor, and shop. Cocktails are topped off with alcohol-infused ice cubes. Gourmet sandwiches, garden-bowls and fresh salads are made in-house every day. The secret: Everything is made with love. The bistro is...
CLEBURNE, TX
ktxs.com

Brownwood police warning residents of scams circulating in the area

BROWNWOOD, Texas — Brownwood police are warning residents of multiple scams circulating in the area. According to a social media post, police have been made aware of two different scams. The first scam involved several homes in Brownwood being listed for sale in online forums as 'for rent'. Scammers are asking interested renters over the phone to send money before they view the home in person.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 2/10/23

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from February 3 through February 9:. Morley, Robert Corey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Alvarez, Sandra Yvette, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Bastardo, Cameron Zachary Taylor, Driving While Intoxicated. Bishop, Brandy Byars, Driving While Intoxicated. Delarosa, Zachary...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Grand Jury Meets, Returns Indictments

During the January 2023 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 25 true bills were returned against 23 people. Ervin Ray Chambers: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Retaliation. Johnny Savala Salazar aka Johnny Salazar aka Juan Salazar: Possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone – repeat offender. Joshua...
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy