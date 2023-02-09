Brownwood, Stephenville combine to put seven players on Class 4A all-state football team

BRYAN – Sweetwater’s Jace Adams, Brownwood’s Quinten McCarty and Stephenville’s Mason Butchee were all second-team selections to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team.

Adams, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, was the second-team punter, while McCarty, a 6-1, 247-pound junior, was one of five defensive linemen named to the second team.

Butchee, a 6-1, 260-pound senior, was tabbed at center.

Brownwood had three other players on the all-state squad, while Stephenville had two more and Snyder one. All were honorable mention picks.

Lions’ offensive tackle Isaac Gray joined running back Konlyn Anderson and linebacker Chance Jones on the honorable mention squad.

Stephenville running back Tate Maruska and punter Payton Poston was an honorable mention selection.

Snyder’s Dyllan Angeley was named as a utility player on the honorable mention defense.

Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks are the 4A players of the year.

Cuff threw for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and four interceptions in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and the Division II state title.

Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses. He had 16 quarterback pressures for the 13-2 Gobblers, who lost to Wimberley in the Division II semifinals.

Carthage’s Scott Surratt is the coach of the year. His state title was his ninth, tying Brownwood legend Gordon Wood’s record.

TWSA Class 4A all-state team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Keystone Allison, Carthage, 6-5, 270, Sr.; Will Hutchens, Lindale, 6-4, 275, Sr.

Tackles – Colby Hale, China Spring, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Bryce Rasmussen, El Campo, 6-2, 273, Sr.

Center – Jacob McLaughlin, Boerne, 6-2, 285, Sr.

Wide receivers – Tre Hafford, China Spring, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Braden Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Tight end – Hector Contreras, Seminole, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Quarterback – Connor Cuff, Carthage, 6-4, 200, Sr.

Running backs – Rueben Owens, El Campo, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Isaiah Ross, Kilgore, 5-10, 185, Sr.; (tie) Landon Thigpen, Godley, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill, 6-0, 185, So.

Fullback – Aden Rascoe, Lampasas, 6-1, 200, Sr.

All-purpose – Ilonzo “Duece” McGregor, Chapel Hill, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Place-kicker – Thomas Barr, China Spring, 6-0, 165, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Jaylen Trotter, China Spring, 5-6, 175, Sr.; Greg Salazar, China Spring, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Keltyn Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-10, 215, So.; (tie) Carlon Jones, Bay City, 6-3, 270, Jr.; Caleb Hamby, Boerne, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Linebackers – Sean Burks, Cuero, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Hutson Hendrix, Boerne, 5-10, 215, So.; Brandt Patek, Cuero, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Javin Cash, Canyon, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Secondary – Skylar Rubio, Calallen, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Houston Hendrix, Boerne, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Keddrick Harper, Carthage, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Jakerrian Roquemore, Carthage, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Punter – Tate Thrasher, Columbia, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Utility – Tristan Exline, China Spring, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Kick returner – Adan Santoyo, Bridgeport, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Offensive player of the year – Cuff, Carthage

Defensive player of the year – Burks, Cuero

Coach of the year – Scott Surratt, Carthage

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Hamish Mpofu, Celina, 6-5, 345, Sr.; Gage Spencer, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 6-3, 265 Sr.

Tackles – Caden Romo, Wimberley, 6-4, 250, Jr.; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill, 6-4, 275, Jr.

Center – Mason Butchee, Stephenville, 6-1, 260, Sr.

Wide receivers – Noah Paddie, Carthage, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Drew Coleman, Godley, 6-1, 180, Sr.; (tie) Jamarion Carroll, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 180, Sr. Cuyler Cramer, Seminole, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Tight end – Camden Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-11, 210, Jr.

Quarterback – (tie) Cash McCollum, China Spring, 6-3, 212, Jr.; Jaxon Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 185, So.

Running backs – Elijah Huff, CC West Oso, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Kiefer Sibley, Waco Connally, 5-10, 185, Jr.; (tie) Tycen Williams, Cuero, 5-11, 180, Sr.; A’Marion Peterson, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Fullback – Eric Powell, Wichita Falls, 5-8, 180, Fr.

All-purpose – D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Diego Gutierrez, El Campo, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Patricio Maldonado, Wichita Falls, 5-7, 170, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Quinten McCarty, Brownwood, 6-1, 247, Jr.; Victor Shaw, Pleasant Grove, 6-4, 245, Sr.; Poasa Utu, Kennedale, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Javian Frazier, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 5-10, 205, Jr.

Linebackers – Deiontae Marry, Carthage, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Caden McKenzie, Glen Rose, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Jayron Williams, Silsbee, 6-1, 235, Sr.; (tie) Jimmy Vazquez, Greenwood, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Jayce Krauskopf, Pleasanton, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Secondary – Jamarion Evans, Center, 6-0, 171, Sr.; Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Quinton Hall, Nevada Community, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Ivy Kelley, Wichita Falls, 5-9, 175, Jr.

Punter – Jace Adams, Sweetwater, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Utility – Damion Moore, Lake Worth, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Kick returner – Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville, 6-0, 175, Jr.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Davin Zurovetz, Lago Vista, 6-0, 300, Jr.; (tie) Dawson Hall, West Plains, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Ayden Guerra, Somerset, 6-1, 260, Sr.

Tackles – Casey Poe, Lindale, 6-5, 280, Jr.; (tie) Kyle Weghorst, Cuero, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Matthew Welch, Lake Worth, 6-5, 290, Sr.

Center – Kourtney Ellis, Dallas Carter, 6-3, 320, Sr.

Wide receivers – Nathan Baker, Randall, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Jamel Hardy, Dallas Lincoln, 6-3, 189, Sr.; (tie) Jaydon Smith, Ingleside, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Jonathan Brown, Anna, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Tight end – Kaden Ford Alvarado, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Quarterback – (tie) Evan Bullock, Anna, 6-4, 212, Sr.; Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, Sr.; Hudson White, Glen Rose, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Running backs – Kaden Dixon, Center, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Nate Palmer, Decatur, 5-11, 185, Jr.; (tie) Kaeden Landry, Dallas Carter, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Shastin Golden, Davenport, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Fullback – Connor Starr, Livingston, 5-10, 215, Sr.

All-purpose – Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer, 6-1, 178, Sr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Tanner Tipton, Lumberton, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Rance Purser, Greenwood, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Mauricio Diaz, Brookshire Royal, 6-0, 185, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Braelyn Ward, Gilmer, 6-0, 315, Sr.; Peyton Christian, Kilgore, 6-0, 290, Sr.; Jett Runion, Aubrey, 6-6, 235, Sr.; Jacob Vincent, Celina, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Linebackers – Cameron Gould, Wichita Falls, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro, 5-6, 160, So.; Beau Barton, Van, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Bryan Bejarano, Monahans, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Secondary – Brody McClure, Decatur, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Bodee Mausser, Glen Rose, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Everson Strain, Aubrey, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Landon Wright, Sunnyvale, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Punter – Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, Sr.

Utility – (tie) Isaiah Garcia, Fort Stockton, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Tyson Hancock, Smithville, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Kick returner – Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, 5-8, 175, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

(Big Country only)

OFFENSE

Tackles – Isaac Gray, Brownwood, 6-2, 280, Sr.

Running backs – Konlyn Anderson, Brownwood, 5-11, 205, Sr.;Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 5-9, 170, Jr.

DEFENSE

Linebackers – Chance Jones, Brownwood, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Utility – Dyllan Angeley, Snyder, 6-4, 190, Sr.

Punters – Payton Poston, Stephenville, 6-1, 190, Sr.

