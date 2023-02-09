ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brickbat: Rough Landing

By Charles Oliver
A group of students from a Catholic school in South Carolina and their chaperones were kicked out of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., in January because they were wearing hats that said "pro-life." The group had just attended a pro-life rally. When a South Carolina TV station asked about the incident, a museum spokesperson said, "Asking visitors to remove hats and clothing is not in keeping with our policy or protocols. We provided immediate training to prevent a re-occurrence of this kind of incident, and have determined steps to ensure this does not happen again."

