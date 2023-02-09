Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Interview: Suzanne Vares-Lum President of University of Hawaii's East-West Center
Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours. Super Bowl LVII Preview. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kansas City wide reciever and former Rainbow Warrior Marcus Kemp has...
basketballinsiders.com
Hopes of Hawaii legalized sports betting quickly drifting
Hawaii’s House Committee met to discuss Rep. John Mizuno’s Bill H.B. No. 344 and have subsequently deferred the bill, dashing hopes of legalized sports betting in Hawaii in the short to medium term. The deferral of the bill means Committee Chair Rep. Daniel Holt has the chance to recall it to committee at a later date, or as is a much more common occurrence, leave it in committee to perish.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
BHS student swims open ocean, sets record
While her classmates were in school last month, Berkeley High School sophomore Maya Merhige was in Hawaii swimming for 27 and a half hours in the open ocean. On January 19, she became the youngest person to swim 28 miles of the Moloka’i channel in Hawaii, and 90th person worldwide to swim for over 24 hours. She set the record for the longest swim of the channel.
STUDY: Hawaii’s top food for the Big Game this Sunday
If you plan on hosting a Big Game party this weekend, it is important to bring an all-star dish to get everyone in a festive mood.
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surfing world mourns loss of iconic cinematographer Larry Haynes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many are mourning the loss of an iconic figure in the surf world. Surf cinematographer Larry Haynes has died, according to multiple media reports. He reportedly died while at Laniakea. He was known for the film series “Fluid Combustion” and “Chasing Mavericks.”. Tributes have...
Utah and Hawaii lead the country with the strictest gambling restrictions
Gambling wasn't always regulated by law, but now every state has laws governing it. They have varying restrictions, ranging from the total ban enshrined in Utah's state constitution to the more permissive laws allowing state lotteries, casinos, and sports betting. In recent decades, Native American tribes have opened casinos on their land, which is not subject to state laws—and in some cases, have state permission to run casinos on non-tribal land. There has also been an explosion in online gambling, which requires specific legal restrictions. So far, just West Virginia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey allow it. States' minimum legal gambling ages vary but tend to be between 18 and 21.
KITV.com
Hawaii records first child death caused by flu since 2020
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first child death caused by flu was just recorded in Hawaii, health officials announced. The child was only said to be under the age of 18 and that they were hospitalized at the time of their death.
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 10, 2023)
The incident happened around 7 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Tinker Road. Entertainment News: Catching up with North Shore's Thunderstorm Artis, Titanic anniversary. Thunderstorm Artis has been busy. Can you believe its been 25 years since the release of Titanic?. High wind warning extended for Oahu, Hawaii Island as powerful...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Feb. 12, 2023
Strong and gusty trades this weekend with a wind advisory extended for Maui County and Hawaii island. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds with gusts up to 70 mph batter the state, downing trees and power lines.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms for Hawaii Island and Maui next 48 hours
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island: next 48 hours is going to be wet. Strong indicators show a thunderstorm threat to interior and leeward zones this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms over windward Hawaii island and possibly windward maui by tonight. Rest of the state may experience brief moderate to heavy showers including...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s commercial fishing industry is asking Hawaii families to consider (or reconsider) a fish that’s fallen out of favor over the years. While Hawaii is known for its ahi and other tuna, swordfish is actually a big part of the commercial fishing industry in the islands. So much so that the Hawaii Longline Association says its fleet provides about half the country’s demand for swordfish — caught more than 1,000 miles north of Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say a man sustained critical life-threatening injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a moped in Wailuku on Friday night. Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street. Police said a silver 2020 Honda sedan was traveling...
redwoodbark.org
Living off the grid: Marin couple moves to Maui
“It’s hard to live on the planet right now and not be concerned about the state of the world, the climate, the overuse of fossil fuels, plastics and the devastation that humans have created. I feel like we’re doing our tiny little part,” Vanett said. Couple Lauren...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Guy's Breaking News: Larry Haynes, legendary surf photographer, has died
Entertainment News: Catching up with North Shore's Thunderstorm Artis, Titanic anniversary. Thunderstorm Artis has been busy. Can you believe its been 25 years since the release of Titanic?. What's Trending: 2-year-old girl gets her head stuck in a pan, Disney sequels. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Disney announces new slate...
KITV.com
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
bigislandnow.com
Two Big Island resorts among top 15 in country by U.S. News & World Report
In the “Best Hotels in the USA” list by the U.S. News & World Report, two Big island resorts made the top 15. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked No. 6 and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō came in at No. 15. The Four...
Comments / 0