Futurism
NASA Official Admits There's a Bit of an Issue on the Space Station
The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.
An uncrewed Russian spacecraft docked at the space station loses cabin pressure
An uncrewed Russian spacecraft docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, but the incident does not pose a danger to the station's crew, the Russian space corporation said on Saturday. Engineers at the Russian Mission Control Center near Moscow first identified depressurization inside the Progress MS-21 cargo...
Astronomy.com
Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry 20 years ago today
On the morning of Feb. 1, 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia was set to return to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center following a 16-day orbital mission packed with scientific experiments. But just 15 minutes after breaching Earth’s atmosphere — while still at an altitude of some 39 miles (63 kilometers) and...
Gizmodo
Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud
A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
Ars Technica
Here’s why Europe is abandoning plans to fly aboard China’s space station
Nearly six years ago the European Space Agency surprised its longtime spaceflight partners at NASA, as well as diplomatic officials at the White House, with an announcement that some of its astronauts were training alongside Chinese astronauts. The goal was to send European astronauts to China's Tiangong space station by 2022.
Updates: SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 and a Spanish communications satellite from Cape Canaveral
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
SpaceX just launched a massive communications satellite into orbit
Late Monday evening, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a massive 10,000-pound satellite into orbit. The Amazonas Nexus was delivered to a geostationary transfer orbit just 36 minutes after liftoff, where it began its long journey to a stable geostationary orbit. SpaceX’s launch of the Amazonas Nexus satellite will...
‘Strange’ Russian satellite blows up into cloud of debris – report
A division of the US space force has confirmed that a “strange” Russian satellite blew up last month, creating a cloud of debris that added to the junk already cluttering space.The 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted on Tuesday that the Russian satellite Cosmos 2499 blew up on 4 January at an altitude of about 1170km, adding that the space force division is tracking 85 associated pieces of the debris.US satellite trackers had reportedly catalogued the Russian satellite as a piece of debris initially after it was launched in 2014 but later labelled it as the payload Cosmos 2499.Earlier news...
SpaceX's 200th Falcon 9 rocket launch looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket notched its 200th successful orbital mission on Thursday (Feb. 2), and the company marked the milestone by sharing some stunning photos of the spaceflight action.
Virgin Orbit suspects a $100 part was responsible for LauncherOne failure: report
A $100 part is suspected to be responsible for a Jan. 9 failure of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, according to the spaceflight company's chief executive.
ESA successfully unfurls sail to drag spacecraft out of orbit
The European Space Agency has successfully unfurled a sail aboard a used cubesat to help drag the spacecraft down into Earth's atmosphere and out of orbit.
China space station crew completes spacewalk
The crew of China’s orbiting space station has completed the first of several planned spacewalks of their six-month mission, pushing such activities into the realm of routine for the country’s astronauts. The China Manned Space Agency said that, during Friday’s seven-hour extra-vehicular activity, Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu carried out a number of tasks, including installing extension pumps outside the Mengtian laboratory module. The third member of the Shenzhou-15 mission, Deng Qingming, assisted from inside the station. The three are scheduled to carry out several other spacewalks during their time on board. China completed the Tiangong station in November...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Satellites Map Earthquake Damage in Turkey
Scientists from NASA and other agencies are using satellites to map damage caused by the devastating earthquake in the Republic of Türkiye. On February 6, 2023, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 hit southern Turkey and western Syria, resulting in widespread devastation across both nations. The initial earthquake...
geekwire.com
Blue Origin wins an order from NASA for launch of Mars magnetosphere mission
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has won its first NASA order for a New Glenn rocket launch, with Mars as the mission’s ultimate destination. The task order calls on Kent, Wash.-based Blue Origin to provide launch service for NASA’s Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, or ESCAPADE, as part of the space agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare program, also known as VADR.
KGW
Coolant leak at Russian spacecraft, no danger to ISS crew
MOSCOW, Russia — An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost coolant pressure, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn’t pose any danger to the station’s crew. Roscosmos said the hatch between the station and the Progress...
Gizmodo
NASA Hatches New Plan for Troubled Water-Hunting Lunar Probe
Lunar Flashlight’s journey to discover water ice on the Moon hasn’t been easy. NASA had to re-evaluate its original orbital plan on account of the probe encountering thruster performance issues and is now planning to move it to a high Earth orbit, from where the probe will only be able to scan the Moon once a month.
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
SpaceX attempted to fire all 33 engines for Booster 7, a prototype for Starship's Super Heavy rocket, successfully igniting 31 of the Raptor engines during the test Thursday.
Digital Trends
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight satellite won’t make it to its planned orbit
This week has seen good news for one NASA moon mission, as the CAPSTONE satellite recovered from a communications issue, but bad news for another. The Lunar Flashlight mission, which is intended to search the south pole of the moon for water ice, now won’t make it to its planned orbit.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission Receives Space Foundation Achievement Award
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team has been selected to receive the 2023 Space Achievement Award, a top award from the Space Foundation. This annual award recognizes individuals or organizations that have demonstrated breakthrough space technology or program success representing milestones in space exploration. “Congratulations to NASA’s DART...
Tiny NASA moon probe can't reach lunar orbit as planned
After launching with SpaceX in December 2022, Lunar Flashlight ran into trouble in deep space. Now the mission is eyeing a high-Earth orbit that will allow monthly moon flybys.
