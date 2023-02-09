The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.

10 DAYS AGO