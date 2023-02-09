ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A.V. Club

Joel and Ellie find new travel companions in a padded The Last Of Us

The loudest noise after last week’s The Last of Us remains the Kathleen controversy. Was casting Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey as a FEDRA-busting rebel queen an outside-the-box brilliant choice or...kind of underwhelming? As written and performed, Kathleen is soft-spoken but iron-willed, cool yet impulsive, and willing to shoot an elderly collaborator, while outwardly appearing a bland soccer mom, minus the fatigues. The actor herself took to Twitter to defend her casting. Commentators traded barbs. Me? In my last recap, I found Wine Club Lord Humungus unconvincing.
A.V. Club

6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. The Last Of Us avoids competing with football. HBO Max,...
A.V. Club

Netflix harvests Andrew Scott's Talented Mr. Ripley show from Showtime's carcass

Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley is one of crime literature’s great opportunist: A practiced con man and manipulator with a near-inhuman talent for sensing the weaknesses of others, and then exploiting them for his own gain. We can only hope he’d be mildly impressed by Netflix today, then, which appears to have stopped by to watch Showtime be absorbed into the fleshy bulk of streaming service Paramount+, and paused to briefly pluck Andrew Scott’s long-in-the-works Ripley show from its still-screaming carcass.
Looper

Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set

For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Shocker: Kevin Costner Cowboy Drama Series To End As Taylor Sheridan Plots Franchise Extension With Matthew McConaughey

EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone, TV’s top-rated drama, may end in spectacular fashion.  Deadline understands that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and showrunner, Paramount Global and Paramount Network are moving to end their signature show in its current form. But they are plotting a potential franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga, a new show with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.  It is unclear which of the Yellowstone cast will move over to the McConaughey-led series, but it is expected to include several of the big stars.   “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for...
DoYouRemember?

Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter

Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
Popculture

Kevin Costner's Wife Reportedly Playing Part in 'Yellowstone' Ending Drama

The future of Yellowstone on Paramount Network was thrown into chaos Monday afternoon after reports that the network is ending the series. Deadline broke the initial news, with sources alleging Kevin Costner's desire to have a shorter work schedule had hit a red line with production. Is this the end...
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
The Independent

The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time

How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
24/7 Wall St.

Oscar Winning Movies That Didn’t Make Any Money

The 95th Academy Awards nominations are in, and among the finalists are many critically acclaimed films that bombed at the box office. Writer and director Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood excess tale “Babylon,” for instance, has only managed to pull in $41.8 million against a $78 million budget, despite its all-star cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot […]
thedigitalfix.com

Willem Dafoe’s laugh got him fired from his first movie

Willem Dafoe’s career spans 140 roles over four decades. He began in experimental New York theatre, before landing roles in some of the best 80s thriller movies including; Kathryn Bigelow’s The Loveless, (1981) Tony Scott’s The Hunger (1983), Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire (1984), and William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in LA (1985). This was all before his breakout role in Vietnam war movie Platoon (1986). But before all of those movies, he was cast in Michael Cimino’s western Heaven’s Gate, but ended up being fired after he laughed at a dirty joke.

