ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

SNP would win more seats than Tories in parliament, poll finds

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ndvub_0khUS84X00

The Conservatives would fall behind the SNP and be only the third largest party in parliament, if new polling was replicated at a general election .

The latest modelling from a voting intention survey puts the Tories only 45 seats – plummeting from the 365 seats won in 2019 – while the SNP would have 50.

Pollsters Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus also found Labour would triumph with 509 seats at Westminster, giving Sir Keir Starmer a majority of more than 180.

The dire results for Rishi Sunak ’s party would leave new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn as the leader of the opposition to a Labour government.

The survey of 28,000 people and multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) modelling, carried out for the Daily Telegraph , found the Liberal Democrats would only increase their number of MPs from 11 to 23.

Chris Holbrook, chief executive of Find Out Now, said it was “shocking reading for Conservatives” and said Mr Sunak had to stamp out sleaze. “Mending perceptions of corruption may be their best hope.”

Some 15 cabinet ministers would lose their seats, according to the findings – including Mr Sunak, home secretary Suella Braverman and foreign secretary James Cleverly.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – having both being booted out of No 10 by their own party last year – would also be rejected by voters in their constituency on the basis of the polling.

Martin Baxter, chief executive of Electoral Calculus, said there was little sign of improvement in Tory polling fortunes since the start of the year, with Labour still more than 20 points ahead in most surveys.

“They have lost support across the country, particularly in traditionally strong Conservative areas,” he said. “That election could be a near-wipeout and worse than 1997, with the Conservatives not even being the main opposition party.”

No 10 strategist Isaac Levido set out the situation at a cabinet “awayday” last week, saying enthusiasm for Labour is weak and the Tories still have “narrow path” to victory at the next election if they prove competency.

Urging patience on a potential poll recovery, Tory peer Lord Hayward has said any recovery will come in “small steps rather than large leaps”.

The new Conservative chairman Greg Hands appeared to hint at the date for the UK’s next general election in a message to party supporters this week.

In an email to Tory supporters, Mr Hands said “the next 18 months will see us win or lose the next general election” – a hint that Mr Sunak could go to the country in September 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

BBC board to consider future of boss Richard Sharp amid ‘cash for Boris row’

The position of BBC chair Richard Sharp hangs in the balance as officials prepare to discuss his future in charge of the corporation following a damning report by MPs into his role in securing an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson.The BBC board is to decide whether Mr Sharp can carry on once an appointments watchdog investigation into his ties to Mr Johnson concludes, The Independent understands. It comes as opposition MPs said it would be “extremely difficult” for him to continue.Senior BBC sources said the 12 other members of the board – on which Mr Sharp sits – will consider...
The Independent

BBC chair made ‘significant errors of judgment’ over Boris Johnson loan, committee finds

A committee has found that the BBC chairman made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.Richard Sharp is facing calls to quit his position after a cross-party group of MPs were furious that Mr Sharp failed to declare his role in facilitating the arrangement when he was applying for the job.The MPs said he should “consider the impact his omissions will have” on trust in the broadcaster.Mr Sharp’s spokesperson said he “regrets” not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth “and apologises”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
The Independent

Rwanda migrants plan will have only marginal impact, says Mitchell

Plans to send migrants to Rwanda will have only a “marginal” benefit, a Government minister has said.The scheme has been mired in legal challenges, and so far no flights carrying migrants to the African nation have departed.Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the scheme was not the “whole answer”.He also rejected the idea that the UK could withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) over plans to tackle the problem of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.What does Foreign Office Minister @AndrewMitchMP think of the government’s Rwanda asylum plan? He tells @AFNeil that ‘cost is a...
The Independent

Varadkar highlights ‘difficulties’ in returning people after asylum is refused

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said there are “difficulties” with some countries that will not take their own nationals back if they have been refused asylum.The Taoiseach has come in for criticism from groups planning an anti-racism demonstration next weekend for saying that the EU needed to secure its borders and that Ireland should be “fair and firm and hard” on aspects of migration.It comes after EU leaders met in Brussels last week to discuss how to respond to an increase in migration from outside Europe.Mr Varadkar said on Sunday that Europe should be “hard” on human traffickers.“We do need...
The Independent

DUP will not drop block on Stormont Assembly sitting over organ donation law

The DUP has made clear it will not be dropping its block on the Stormont Assembly sitting so a stalled organ donation law can be implemented in Northern Ireland.MLAs have been recalled to Stormont on Tuesday in an attempt to elect a Speaker and debate the implementation of the legislation.The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the powersharing impasse at Stormont.In a weekend message to party members, seen by the PA news agency, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated that his...
The Independent

Archbishop criticises political attempts to ‘force same-sex marriage’ on Church

The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken of being “threatened with parliamentary action” in an attempt to “force same-sex marriage” into the Church of England.Speaking at a global Anglican Consultative Council (ACC) meeting in Ghana, Justin Welby also said that “many” members of the General Synod have “dismissed” his concerns about recent reforms.The archbishop’s comments come after the General Synod – the Church of England’s legislative assembly – passed a motion to allow the blessing of same-sex couples in civil partnerships earlier this month.In his presidential address to the 18th plenary of the ACC, Mr Welby said that “rules about sexuality...
The Independent

Zelensky shares frustrations over Germany’s ‘up and down’ support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared his frustrations with Germany over its ‘up and down’ support over the war with Russia. Mr Zelensky claimed he is “constantly having to convince” chancellor Olaf Scholz to help him, and of the benefits to Europe of defeating Vladimir Putin’s invasion. His comments come after the president received a rapturous reception from MPs during a visit to the UK on Wednesday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government is now “actively looking” at whether Ukraine could be sent Western jets “in discussion with our allies.”Before Mr Zelesnky’s arrival, Mr Sunak announced that Britain...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy