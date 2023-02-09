Read full article on original website
Related
NYS Worker Bonus Program: $500 to $3,000 cash available: See who is eligible for extra money
Living in a big place like New York State is like a dream come true. We all want a good life; we all need a place where there are endless opportunities and options to grow ourselves personally and professionally.
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February. A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New...
New York State Has Your Money, Here’s How to Claim Your Cash
Why has New York State paid it's residents $26 million dollars this year? That's more than $13 million a month going to your friends, neighbors and relatives. Why is this happening and what about you? It sounds like a scam but it is not. This is actually YOUR money and it's time you get it back.
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday
In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
Extra SNAP payments ending soon for low-income Americans
NEW YORK -- Politicians and food bank leaders are scrambling to make up for shrinking SNAP benefits.More commonly known as food stamps, the federal program was boosted for COVID, but at the end of February, bank balances get reduced and in some cases almost disappear for low-income Americans.South Bronx resident Wilbert Moore gets lunch every day from a soup kitchen in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood."I just come down to get something to eat," he said.RELATED STORY: "Hunger cliff" looms as 32 states set to slash food-stamp benefitsHe struggles to afford groceries since losing his job as a licensed hospital custodian.He relies on...
Americans to receive cash payments between $500 and $3,000 - will you get one?
Healthcare workers in New York are now eligible for a well-deserved bonus. These cash payments are worth between $500 and $3,000. Late last year, New York officials announced that the state was expanding the eligibility requirements for the Healthcare Worker Bonus Program. (source)
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
proclaimerscv.com
NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits
Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
Here’s a list of legal weed dispensaries open in NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are three legal weed dispensaries open across New York State, and another set to open next week. Currently, there are two open dispensaries in New York City and one upstate:. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, just opened on Friday, Feb. 10.
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents
The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
wxxinews.org
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry
A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Why Haven't Some Nurses In New York Their Received Bonuses?
Many nurses and healthcare employees say they haven't received their bonuses.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3