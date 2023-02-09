ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Has Your Money, Here’s How to Claim Your Cash

Why has New York State paid it's residents $26 million dollars this year? That's more than $13 million a month going to your friends, neighbors and relatives. Why is this happening and what about you? It sounds like a scam but it is not. This is actually YOUR money and it's time you get it back.
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday

In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
Extra SNAP payments ending soon for low-income Americans

NEW YORK -- Politicians and food bank leaders are scrambling to make up for shrinking SNAP benefits.More commonly known as food stamps, the federal program was boosted for COVID, but at the end of February, bank balances get reduced and in some cases almost disappear for low-income Americans.South Bronx resident Wilbert Moore gets lunch every day from a soup kitchen in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood."I just come down to get something to eat," he said.RELATED STORY: "Hunger cliff" looms as 32 states set to slash food-stamp benefitsHe struggles to afford groceries since losing his job as a licensed hospital custodian.He relies on...
NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits

Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents

The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry

A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
