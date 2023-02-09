One of the most underappreciated features found on a smartphone is the share sheet. This is the page that allows you to pick the platform being used to share content. The ones used by both Google Chrome and Google Photos are often criticized. The current share sheet used by the aforementioned apps is limited at first glance and requires the user to press the "more" tab to see all of the options. Ironically, having a different share sheet than the one used system-wide violates Android Guidelines.

