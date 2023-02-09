Read full article on original website
Apple is still working on an iPhone subscription service which should arrive... eventually
It is hardly a secret that the prices of smartphones - and in particular, those of flagships - have gone up drastically over the last couple of years. Nowadays, paying $1000+ for a handset is not all that uncommon - especially if you are an Apple user. Perhaps this is...
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
"Netflix on Us" is quite possibly the most well-known and presumably one of the most popular perks many T-Mobile customers get just for being a customer these days, but there's actually something a lot of people undeniably appreciate even more that a select few subscribers to the second-largest wireless service provider in the US still have free access to.
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy 23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The cat is out of the bag now, and after a whole year of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 11 has made its official global debut, heading to shelves in the US, UK, Europe, India (and more). If you watched the launch event, you’d know OnePlus’ presenters were absolutely pumped...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is the fastest-looking Galaxy phone
We were muttering about how few and far between Limited Edition phone models are in the Hello Kitty article when karma struck. Now, it looks like BMW and Samsung have worked together to make a special M Edition Galaxy S23 Ultra phone in honor of BMW's famous M3 E30 model.
Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro high-enders hit their lowest ever prices (new and unlocked)
If you're a fan of the stock Android user experience, Google's stellar software support, as well as those neat camera tricks highlighted (yet again) before the "Big Game", it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what you probably consider to be the best phones money can buy right now.
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
With the Android 14 Developer Preview available, XDA's Mishaal Rahman discovered a security feature for the next Android build called Advanced Memory Protection. This is supposed to prevent phones from memory safety bugs. Google defines these as "errors in handling memory in native programming languages," and says that they "are the most common issue in the Android codebases. They account for over 60% of high severity security vulnerabilities and for millions of user-visible crashes."
Here's proof that Google is about to upgrade Chrome's flawed share sheet
One of the most underappreciated features found on a smartphone is the share sheet. This is the page that allows you to pick the platform being used to share content. The ones used by both Google Chrome and Google Photos are often criticized. The current share sheet used by the aforementioned apps is limited at first glance and requires the user to press the "more" tab to see all of the options. Ironically, having a different share sheet than the one used system-wide violates Android Guidelines.
The iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro join Apple's refurbished products for the first time in the US
Refurbished tech products have always been a great way to buy a new device like it was brand new, and save a few bucks during the process. Apple is one of those companies that offer many of its phones and tablets as refurbished on its online store, and the latest additions are none other than the iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro, both released in 2021.
Google releases unscheduled beta update for certain Pixel models
If you're a member of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program, your last update came just before the start of February. That means that you were stuck with the January security patch. Those on the stable path (meaning that they are not subscribed to the beta program) received the February security patch when they were sent the latest update last Monday.
No, the operating system on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra does not take up 60GB of space
"The Android operating system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes up 60GB of storage space!" That is more than double the nearly 25GB that a full-blown Windows 11 takes up, and that's a more complex desktop operating system. What's going on here? Is that really true?. Well, it turns out...
The JBL Tour Pro Plus is an awesome pair of earbuds that won't break the bank
The JBL Tour Pro Plus is a hidden gem in the world of earphones that deserves our attention. While we all love our Galaxy Buds and AirPods, the JBL Tour Pro Plus stands out with its exceptional features. And the best part? Best Buy currently has these buds for half their original price, at only $99.99 (down from $200).
How durable is the Galaxy S23 Ultra? (VIDEO)
With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in line to become the new King of Android when it is released one week from today (and you know that there will be stories about lucky consumers who received their phones a day or two early), almost everything is known about the device except for its durability. But the phone has been tortured by JerryRigEverything which explains the loud screaming noise heard across the globe the other day. Ever hear a transistor cry?
The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 might be much pricier than last year
Samsung really hit the sweet spot with the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G last year, as both phones were among the best budget phones of 2022, delivering stellar specs for their price tags. Unfortunately, a new leak that has surfaced is pointing at a potential increase in prices for the upcoming successors of these handsets — the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.
Vote now: Have you ever put the S Pen backward inside your Note/S Ultra phone?
The S Pen has come a long way since its inception. The first Galaxy Note, which was released in 2011, had a basic stylus that was simple to use and provided basic functionality. Over the years, Samsung has continued to refine and improve the S Pen, adding new features and capabilities with each generation.
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
There are a lot of different ways to save big bucks on Google's best Pixel phones right now, starting with Best Buy's unrivaled new deals for upfront carrier activations, but of course, the number one avenue to discount world remains the largest mobile network operators in the US themselves. By...
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Over the last couple of years, I have felt that the smartphone industry has moved past my conception of what constitutes the perfect handset. For better or worse, many of the things which bug me in modern-day smartphones have become the norm, rather than the exception. For example, I have...
Weekly deals roundup: All-time low Pixel 7 prices, huge Apple Watch discounts, and much more
The best day to show your better half just how much you care about them is upon us all, but there's no need to race against the clock and scour the internet for the top Valentine's Day 2023 deals on devices as diverse as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds yourself.
Massively powerful OnePlus 10T gets a tantalizing discount
The OnePlus 10T is a great smartphone for anyone who prioritizes speed and affordability over everything else and right now, it is cheaper than ever before. The OnePlus 10T was released in August and is aimed squarely at those who want a blistering fast premium phone with long battery life and fast charging. It isn't a do-it-all phone with extravagant features that you might never use.
The Oppo Find N3 might beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its own game
In December last year Oppo released its latest flagship foldable phone — the Oppo Find N2 — an amazing device that in many ways could rival its most popular competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung. To be frank, both of these handsets can be considered among the best foldable phones on the market, but it seems that the upcoming Oppo Find N3 is set to level up in one of the most important areas for this form factor.
