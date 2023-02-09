James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As 'White Trash'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic political consultant James Carville on Wednesday described Republican lawmakers who heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech as “white trash.”

“I tell people I have the equivalent of a PhD in white trashology, and we saw real white trash on display,” Carville told MSNBC anchor Ari Melber.

Carville singled out far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), saying she “dresses like white trash” and should take fashion advice from serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), in a video shared by Mediaite .

“The level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering,” Carville added. “I mean, for somebody that has observed it for a long time like I have, I’ve never seen it manifest itself on a level that it’s manifesting itself.”

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Carville slammed the GOP for fielding “very low-quality candidates” and suggested the reason :

“They have a lot of stupid people that vote in their primaries. They really do. I’m not really supposed to say that, but it’s obvious fact. And you know, when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people.”

chadhattenshadowcrew1
3d ago

Republicans have accomplished ZERO since taking over power and nobody can deny it. Americans don't care about Hunter's Iaptop they care about inflation and gas prices. Republicans plan to investigate the investigators who proved with facts and evidence that Trump was working multiple illegal schemes to overthrow our government is already backfiring on them.

renita augman
3d ago

James called her what she really is Touche' 💙 MTG behavior displays no class whatsoever. MTG isn't intelligent enough to even be in Congress bottom line 💙

Maria cobbs
3d ago

James Carville you hit the nail right on the the head! Republicans are a total circus between green and Santos that keep the two clowns in there they must be desperate

