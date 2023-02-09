Roswell Park's Super Bowl ad aims at refocusing life

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) - Not only is there anticipation for Sunday's Super Bowl game, but there's the anticipation for all the commercials that will be spotlighted during the broadcast.

Among those commercials that will air as halftime unfolds Sunday will be one for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The theme of the ad, says Dr. Amy Case, is looking at refocusing your life and to pay attention to the things that you're grateful for, and how to celebrate life. "There's a lot of emotions running through your mind, then you're going through really tough treatments. But the Roswell family really helps people through this journey. And then they can get home and feel better and to kind of redirect to more of a positive direction of things that they're looking forward to things that they're grateful for in their life," explains Case. She says cancer can actually reframe the way we perceive our life and look at life in a new light.

Case says the ad shows Roswell's humanistic side of care. "We really focus on paying attention to things like the physical symptoms, the emotional support, and then just the care of the whole family together and, and our staff, taking care of our own staff as well as part of what we do," says Case. She says when the staff cares for each other, they can be better caregivers to the patients and the families. "We call it one Roswell," notes Case.

Case says the ad each year during the game aims to show off the nationally known research and cutting edge cancer care Roswell Park provides. "We care about not only the patient but the family and the journey and supporting people through all of this and having looking at things like emotional support and spiritual support and and people really want that type of all encompassing wraparound care," says Case. She says that's the message Roswell Park wants to send.

The ad is set to air between the end of the second quarter and the halftime show.